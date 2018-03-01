Putin Claims Russia Is Testing A New Range Of Unstoppable Nuclear Weapons

The new nuclear weapons include a cruise missile with unlimited range and an underwater drone that cannot be intercepted by anti-missile systems, the Russian president said. He then said that the build-up is designed to bring about global peace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Moscow is developing a new range of supersonic nuclear weapons that cannot be intercepted by anti-missile systems. In his annual state of the nation address on Thursday, Putin claimed that Russia has tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with unlimited range that will be "invulnerable to enemy interception," rendering US anti-missile systems useless.

A nuclear-powered underwater drone, equally immune to interception, is also under development, he said.

The crowd was shown a series of graphics showing the new technology being propelled around the earth.



it may look like it was made on Windows 98, but here's the video from Putin's speech as he unveiled Russia's suppos… https://t.co/aVEiFePNAO

Putin shows a video about Russia's ICBMs. The crowd goes wild.

One showed the underwater nuclear drone, which Putin announced did not have a name, and that people were welcome to submit their suggestions to the defence ministry website.



Advertisement

Putin has just announced a web contest to name Russia's new underwater nuclear drone weapon

In addition to graphics, footage showing the actual weapons was played during the address.

After boasting about the enhanced capabilities, Putin claimed that the build up was not intended to attack any other country — but was in fact designed to guarantee world peace. Russia's nuclear doctrine, he said, only plans for response to nuclear attack.

He stressed that the new tests were a response to US military build up, which he said would make Russia's nuclear arsenal pointless unless Russia acts.

The technology, he said, would outweigh the growing NATO presence on Russia's borders. The Baltic states, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria are currently hosting thousands of soldiers from the body's member states. Experts soon expressed their apprehension on social media, however. Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, tweeted his concern that the news would center US-Russia relations around war prevention.



For the foreseeable future, it looks that the US-Russia agenda will be limited to just one item: war prevention. Good luck to us all.

The state of the nation address published on the Kremlin website did not include a reference to the new weapons at the time of publication. Sim Tack, chief military analyst at Belgium-based Force Analysis, told BuzzFeed News that in fact the weapons Putin announced were known to be in development for some time – but the aim of the speech was to boost the image of Russia's ageing military technology as it faces some big global challenges. "The very first thing to notice is that all the weapons systems that he announced and talked about aren’t really news – they have all been out there for a few years, people have been talking about them. We don’t know the exact specification but we’re aware of the their development," he said. "It’s notable that Putin is summarising all these developments into one big statement on how Russia is modernising its nuclear triad – that’s the big message. "There are several reasons Russia would like to boost the perception of its nuclear capability: In the longer term Russia is actually in a fairly weak position, geo-politically speaking. In terms of its military might, it’s not the Soviet Union of decades ago, it’s fairly small and limited in its capabilities. "The the nuclear element becomes very important in terms of a deterrent to secure the motherland, spoke to speak." Among the challenges Russia faces are rising tension on the eastern edge of NATO nations, Ukraine and the Baltic states, and demographic pressure internally and externally, including large expected immigration from central Asia. "Russia might not have the conventional resources to protect Russia from outside interferences… so that nuclear arsenal then becomes very important," Tack said. "Plus It’s like a piggy bank – they can invest in their nuclear power now and get new submarines and missiles and everything and those are going to last for three or four decades. Some of the missiles Russia is running now are almost 50 years old."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com. Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!