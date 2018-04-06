South Korea's First Female President Has Been Jailed For 24 Years

Share On more Share On more

Park Geun-hye arriving at court last May. She has not appeared in court since October.

Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday, a year after she was ousted from office over charges of corruption.



Park, 66, who the became the country's first female head of state in 2013, was convicted of bribery, abuse of power, and coercion. The prosecution had demanded a jail term of 30 years.

She was accused of colluding to pressure companies into donating 7.4 billion won ($72.3 million) to foundations controlled by her close associate Choi Soon-sil, and taking bribes from businesses in return for government support.

The scandal brought demonstrators out to the streets in their thousands, resulting in her impeachment and arrest last March.