Elon Musk Has Apologized After Calling A Thai Cave Rescuer A "Pedo"

"I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone."

Hazel Shearing
Hazel Shearing
Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has apologized after he called a British cave expert who helped rescue a group of boys trapped in Thailand a "pedo."

Here's how we got here.

In case you missed it, a teen soccer team and their coach were trapped for more than two weeks in a cave complex, and Musk said he could rescue them with a mini submarine.

But Vern Unsworth, a British cave expert involved in the rescue mission, was not impressed with the idea.

In fact, when asked in an interview with CNN for his thoughts on the idea, he said: "He can stick his submarine where it hurts."

He added that Musk "was asked to leave very quickly" when he visited the cave.

His comments didn't go down very well with Musk.

Bizarrely, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO decided to hit back by calling Unsworth "pedo guy".

The tweets didn't get a great reaction from the thousands of Twitter users glued to the exchange, and Musk later deleted them.

Then, on Tuesday, he came across an article by Quora, which attempted to explain why he might have chosen this particular word.

Musk liked the article so much that he tweeted about it.

Then, finally, came the apology, in which he admitted that his behavior wasn't justified.

Hazel is a breaking news reporter and curation editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Hazel Shearing at hazel.shearing@buzzfeed.com.

