Zimbabwe Police Arrested An American Journalist For Allegedly Sending A Mean Tweet

"Most Zimbabweans do vent on social media about the state of the country, so if they arrest her for this they might as well arrest all Zimbabweans on social media," Munya Bloggo, who also started the hashtags, told BuzzFeed News. "I don't think anyone is exempt."

Tongia Makawa, the station's co-founder and project manager, told BuzzFeed News that his colleagues have been going through increasing levels of shock throughout the day.

As for why O'Donovan was arrested, Makawa speculated that the social media work that she performed for the station had made her a target. "In all honesty, I think the only thing that's separates her from the rest of the team is the fact that she's a foreign national," he said.