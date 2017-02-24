You Should Read This Before The North Korea Fratricide Story Gets Any Crazier

2. Let’s start at the beginning: This is Kim Jong Nam, the one-time heir apparent to the leadership of the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea, better known as North Korea.

Shizuo Kambayashi / AP

Things are pretty sweet when you’re all set to become the third in a dynastic line that offers complete authoritarian control of a government. But he reportedly didn’t much like the idea of a third-generation of Kims ruling. “In this world, if you are a person with normal thoughts, you can’t follow hereditary [succession] for three generations,” he said, according a 2012 book based on emails and conversations between Kim and a Japanese journalist. “It’s very doubtful that a young hereditary successor who only was taught for two years could possibly take over … absolute authority.”

But Kim Jong Nam then managed to get caught using a fake passport while traveling with with his family back in 2001. The reason he gave for being in a Tokyo airport pretending to be a Dominican national? He wanted to visit Tokyo Disney. True story.