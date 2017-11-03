 back to top
Venezuela's President Whipped Out An Empanada On Live TV And People Can't Believe It

Sure, people are literally starving in his country, but...empanada drawer.

Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Under President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela has been undergoing a massive case of food insecurity for years now.

Maduro has blamed the rampant malnutrition, empty supermarkets, and long lines for basic food staples — along with just about everything else wrong in his country — on interference from the United States.
And in a country where Venezuelans lost an average of 19 pounds last year, Maduro himself has had no problem with skipping meals*, it seems.

(*We at BuzzFeed News do not believe in fatshaming. We do believe in calling out leaders who seem not to be suffering as their people starve.)
So during a nationally broadcasted speech on Thursday, Maduro raised eyebrows by deciding in the middle of the dang thing that it was snack o'clock.

Emiliana Duarte @emiduarte

During a compulsory all-media broadcast, when he thought no one was looking, President Maduro opens his desk drawer… https://t.co/rCpABbh38x

It's not exactly clear what he's saying but the best the fine people at BuzzFeed News can make out from this clip is ""to move steadily ahead." (If you have a better idea of what he's saying, hit us up in the comments.)

Your eyes do not deceive you. That is Maduro reaching into a drawer and pulling forth an empanada.

Ben Bartenstein @BenBartenstein

EARLIER: #Venezuela's Maduro sneaks an empanada out of his desk during news broadcast. How many does he keep in the… https://t.co/qvqN3QyMsJ

Just...a whole-ass empanada.

Hannah Dreier @hannahdreier

Venezuela's president, already mocked for gaining weight amid a hunger crisis, pulls out an empanada from his desk… https://t.co/vmzCm3FWXk

And, friends, let me tell you that when the internet saw that video, their lives were changed anew.

The empanada drawer is the new must-have for any office worker.

I need an empanada drawer @TheAtlantic
Vann R. Newkirk II @fivefifths

I need an empanada drawer @TheAtlantic

Those who know nothing about Maduro* are totally on-board with the idea of having savory pastries always on call.

Matt @MattDSTV

I don’t know anything about Venezuela’s president but I too aspire to have an empanada drawer https://t.co/ILQO3fmDN2

* If you want to know more about how Maduro's family and two others run Venezuela with impunity, be sure to read this.

And those who do know what's going on...still are pro-empanadas on deck.

Randall Savage, MM @nighthawkdanger

@fivefifths It's fucked up cause people are starving, but an empanada drawer isn't the worst idea ever

On this, all of us can agree.

Christopher Heath @CHeathWFTV

Two things: A - What a total jerk. B - I want an empanada drawer. https://t.co/XvxmJvm7l9

This year, give the people in your life what they clearly want for the holidays.

Pusha C# Ph.D @grisuy

@barefootboomer @circlekdc My Christmas list this year: Empanada drawer

We're still left with many questions about this whole affair though:

- How long was that empanada sitting there?- What the heck was he talking about that made him so hungry?- What flavor was the empanada?- Are there more waiting in there?The world may never know. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
- How long was that empanada sitting there?

- What the heck was he talking about that made him so hungry?

- What flavor was the empanada?

- Are there more waiting in there?

The world may never know.

For more on the very real and very horrific crisis in Venezuela, be sure to click here and here.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

