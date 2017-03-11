Turkey’s President Sure Is Calling A Lot Of People Nazis These Days

2. So let’s back up. Erdogan and his ruling AKP party in Turkey are backing a referendum that’s going to be held in April for a new constitution.

The Turkish parliament approved the new constitution, which its critics say would cede even more powers in the hands of the presidency, in January after a contentious debate. That’s important because since an aborted coup attempt last July, Erdogan has been in the midst of a crackdown on supposed enemies, including teachers, lawyers, and journalists, who’ve been fired, had their places of work shut down, or been arrested.

Since the constitution passed in January, the race has been on to rally as many votes as possible for the new constitution, including among Turks living overseas.