Mexico Is Pissed That Israel’s Prime Minister Tweeted Support For The Wall

3. It didn’t take long for Mexico’s foreign ministry to blast out a statement saying that it was far less than pleased to have read Netanyahu’s tweet.

“The Mexican Foreign Ministry told the Israeli government, through its Ambassador to Mexico, its deepest dismay, rejection and disappointment over Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Twitter message regarding the construction of a border wall,” the statement read. “Mexico is a friend of Israel, and must be treated as such by its Prime Minister.”

A senior Israeli official told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Mexico was “enraged by the statement” that Israel had put out.