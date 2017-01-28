Mexico Is Pissed That Israel’s Prime Minister Tweeted Support For The Wall
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is now trying to walk back the tweet calling the border wall President Donald Trump has ordered a “great idea.”
1. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waded into the clash between Mexico and the United States on Saturday, tweeting out his opinion on the efficacy of walls.
Netanyahu referred to the recently installed system of sensors and fences constructed on the country’s border with Egypt install to curb an influx of immigrants crossing from various African nations.
2. Israel has also built a wall dividing the West Bank from East Jerusalem.
The 30-foot-high concrete wall has drawn international criticism from the likes of the Red Cross, been the subject of legal cases before the International Court of Justice, and been the site of numerous protests. Israeli officials though say that the wall has helped reduce the number of suicide attacks launched against Israel since its construction.
3. It didn’t take long for Mexico’s foreign ministry to blast out a statement saying that it was far less than pleased to have read Netanyahu’s tweet.
“The Mexican Foreign Ministry told the Israeli government, through its Ambassador to Mexico, its deepest dismay, rejection and disappointment over Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Twitter message regarding the construction of a border wall,” the statement read. “Mexico is a friend of Israel, and must be treated as such by its Prime Minister.”
A senior Israeli official told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that Mexico was “enraged by the statement” that Israel had put out.
4. The statement also noted that Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray had visited the Israeli embassy the day before to commemorate the International Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust.
“Mexico and Israel share the historic rejection of racism and xenophobia, and Mexico will continue to work closely with Israel to combat any form of discrimination in the world,” the statement continues.
“The Mexican Chancellery reiterates its respect and admiration for the Jewish people, and especially for the great Mexican Jewish community, which every day contributes to the construction of a freer, more just and more prosperous Mexico,” it concluded.
5. Four hours after Netanyahu’s tweet went out, the Israeli government attempted to backtrack, issuing a new statement saying that it was all a misunderstanding.
@IsraeliPM se refería a nuestra experiencia particular en seguridad q queremos compartir. NO expresa una posición sobre la relación EU-MÉX— Jonathan Peled (@JonathanPeled)
“@IsraeliPM referred to our particular expertise in security that we want to share,” Israeli ambassador to Mexico Jonathan Peled tweeted, echoing the prime minister’s office’s statement. “It does not express a position on the US-Mexico relationship.”
6. That hasn’t stopped Israeli politicians from weighing in against Netanyahu’s stance.
Opposition member of the Knesset Yair Lapid tweeted out that it was a mistake for Netanyahu to make his opinion on the wall known.
7. Trump and Netanyahu have praised each other since the president’s win in November.
Netanyahu, who on Sunday became one of the first foreign leaders to speak to Trump after his inauguration, has previously called Trump a “true friend of Israel.” Trump has in turn supported Israel after the US under former president Barack Obama allowed a UN resolution critical of Israeli settlements constructed in the West Bank to pass. Trump has also expressed support for relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an act that has raised concerns of inflaming the tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians.
