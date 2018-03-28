Julian Assange Just Got His Internet Privileges Revoked

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

Assange, an Australian who was granted Ecuadorian citizenship earlier this year, has been camped out in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for the last six years, where he initially took refuge from being extradited to Sweden on rape charges. (Swedish prosecutors dropped those charges last year, but he still faces arrest in the UK.) Since then, he has been something of a thorn in the embassy's side, with not infrequent clashes between Assange and embassy staff.