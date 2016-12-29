Russia Tweeted A Meme With A Duck In Response To US Sanctions Because 2016
I guess you could say that diplomacy’s not all that it’s…quacked up to be?
1. The White House on Thursday announced a new set of sanctions on Russian entities and individuals as punishment for Russian hacking during the US election.
2. And here in all its glory is the first official Russian diplomatic response.
President Obama expels 35 🇷🇺 diplomats in Cold War deja vu. As everybody, incl 🇺🇸 people, will be glad to see the l… https://t.co/NY7IkFU6k3— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy)
Get it? It’s a lame duck. Like Obama is right now. It’s a joke.
3. The tiny baby duck picture was tweeted not from the Twitter account belonging to the Russian embassy in the US. Nope, this one came from the embassy in London.
@RussianEmbassy, the Russian embassy in the UK, has been really, really into memes — a trait that the US-based embassy is beginning to pick up on as well — and has grown a small but loyal following in the process. But as of this post, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Russian Embassy in the US had posted on Twitter. The foreign ministry’s spokeswoman was also still silent on Facebook.
4. A few minutes after this story originally went live, @RusEmbUSA tweeted this out, quoting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
5. And then the Russian embassy in Canada tweeted out this, which, not gonna lie, we had to look up the reference they were making.
Herostratus complex: scorched earth and wasteland as a legacy. https://t.co/8nDfMHbtPC— Russia in Canada (@RussianEmbassyC)
Per Wikipedia, “Herostratus — or Erostratus — was a 4th-century BC Greek arsonist, who sought notoriety by destroying one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. His acts then prompted the creation of a law forbidding anyone to mention his name. Nevertheless, his name has become a metonym for someone who commits a criminal act in order to become noted.”
6. We’re still hoping the original tweet is the beginning of a duck-based diplomacy salvo that will last into 2017.
But it may be that the fowl mood between the two Cold War rivals will leave everyone feeling down and the average citizen forced to (webbed) foot the bill.
- President Obama issued an executive order imposing new sanctions to punish Russia for election hacks.
- Russia just scored a truce between Syria's regime and rebels, a move that further drives a wedge between Turkey and the US.
- God save the Queen: A fake Twitter account spread a hoax that Queen Elizabeth had died.
- Tennis star Serena Williams is engaged to Reddit founder Alexi Ohanian, which she of course announced on Reddit. 💍 🎾