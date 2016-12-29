Get Our News App
World

Russia Tweeted A Meme With A Duck In Response To US Sanctions Because 2016

I guess you could say that diplomacy’s not all that it’s…quacked up to be?

Hayes Brown
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. The White House on Thursday announced a new set of sanctions on Russian entities and individuals as punishment for Russian hacking during the US election.

The White House on Thursday announced a new set of sanctions on Russian entities and individuals as punishment for Russian hacking during the US election.

View this image ›

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

2. And here in all its glory is the first official Russian diplomatic response.

Get it? It’s a lame duck. Like Obama is right now. It’s a joke.

3. The tiny baby duck picture was tweeted not from the Twitter account belonging to the Russian embassy in the US. Nope, this one came from the embassy in London.

View this image ›

giphy.com

@RussianEmbassy, the Russian embassy in the UK, has been really, really into memes — a trait that the US-based embassy is beginning to pick up on as well — and has grown a small but loyal following in the process. But as of this post, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Russian Embassy in the US had posted on Twitter. The foreign ministry’s spokeswoman was also still silent on Facebook.

4. A few minutes after this story originally went live, @RusEmbUSA tweeted this out, quoting Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

5. And then the Russian embassy in Canada tweeted out this, which, not gonna lie, we had to look up the reference they were making.

Per Wikipedia, “Herostratus — or Erostratus — was a 4th-century BC Greek arsonist, who sought notoriety by destroying one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. His acts then prompted the creation of a law forbidding anyone to mention his name. Nevertheless, his name has become a metonym for someone who commits a criminal act in order to become noted.”

6. We’re still hoping the original tweet is the beginning of a duck-based diplomacy salvo that will last into 2017.

View this image ›

giphy.com

But it may be that the fowl mood between the two Cold War rivals will leave everyone feeling down and the average citizen forced to (webbed) foot the bill.

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.
