Russia Tweeted A Meme With A Duck In Response To US Sanctions Because 2016

3. The tiny baby duck picture was tweeted not from the Twitter account belonging to the Russian embassy in the US. Nope, this one came from the embassy in London.

@RussianEmbassy, the Russian embassy in the UK, has been really, really into memes — a trait that the US-based embassy is beginning to pick up on as well — and has grown a small but loyal following in the process. But as of this post, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Russian Embassy in the US had posted on Twitter. The foreign ministry’s spokeswoman was also still silent on Facebook.