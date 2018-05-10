 back to top
A Dam Burst In Kenya And The Pictures Are Devastating

At least forty-two people died in the flooding that followed the dam breaking, officials said, 20 of them children.

Hayes Brown
A dam burst in central Kenya on Wednesday night, killing at least 42 people and leaving hundreds more without homes.

AFP/Getty Images

The privately-owned dam broke its confines around 9 pm on Wednesday night, residents of Solai said, sending water rushing towards the village at tremendous speeds.

Suleiman Mbatiah / AFP / Getty Images

"When this tragedy occurred, the lights went off, the [electricity] poles were washed away and the whole town was rendered dark," Lee Kinyanjui, governor of the Nakuru province, told local KTN News.

"So far we have identified 8 bodies that were swept away by the floods..." Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui talks to @KTNNews on the latest developments following the collapse of the walls of Patel dam in Solai, Nakuru County last night @BettyMKyallo #KTNNewsCentre https://t.co/SPTL6PAVBF

In the aftermath, homes were left destroyed by the rushing flood waters, with debris strewn throughout the area, leaving at least 300 families homeless.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

At least 2,500 people were affected by the sudden deluge, including those in farmland surrounding the dam.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

As the floodwaters began to recede, the local Nakuru Level Five Hospital was filled with survivors, many either unaware of what happened to their families or mourning those they had lost.

Suleiman Mbatiah / AFP / Getty Images

Pius Mzee, a father of four, told Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper that he tried to escape the floodwaters with his four and six-year-old daughters, but was overtaken by the current.

"My wife was with two children and immediately it happened, I could not trace them. Up to now, I do not know where they are," Mzee said.

Meanwhile, George Wanjala, a father of three, "could not hold back his tears [when he] said he could not save any of his children, including a two-month-old baby."

The one-acre large dam is one of three owned by Mansukul Patel, a large-scale irrigation farmer who operates in the area, according to the Nation.

Gov. Kinyanjui said there was an investigation underway to see if Patel actually had a liscene to operate the dams. The other two remain intact but very full.
Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

Gov. Kinyanjui said there was an investigation underway to see if Patel actually had a liscene to operate the dams. The other two remain intact but very full.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing alongside clean-up efforts. Members of the Kenya Defense Forces, Red Cross, police, and local government are all pitching in to help.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

The rainy season in Kenya has been particularly deadly this year after a crippling drought — at least 164 people have died across the country as a result of the rains and more than 200,000 displaced.

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.

