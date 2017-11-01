 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

5 Victims In Manhattan Truck Attack Identified As College Friends From Argentina

The victims of the deadliest terror attack in New York City since 9/11 included a group of college friends from Argentina and a Belgian national.

Posted on
Grace Wyler
Grace Wyler
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Don Emmert / AFP / Getty Images

At least eight people were killed and several others injured Tuesday after a man plowed a rental truck through a popular bike path in lower Manhattan in what officials are calling the deadliest terror attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.

Information about the victims of the attack started to emerge Tuesday night, as officials began to identify those killed in the attack. They include five friends from Argentina, in New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their college graduation, as well as a Belgian citizen whose identity has not yet been released.

In a statement Tuesday night, Argentina's foreign ministry confirmed that five of the eight people killed in the attack were Argentine citizens, and identified the victims as Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi. A sixth Argentine national, Martin Ludovico Marro, was hospitalized with injuries, but is expected to recover.

“The compatriots, from the city of Rosario, were part of a group of friends
celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the polytechnic
school of that city when the tragic event occurred," the Argentine government said in a statement. "We accompany the families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which all Argentines share.”

Argentina's president, Mauricio Macri, tweeted that he was “profoundly moved by the tragic deaths this afternoon in NY. We place ourselves at the disposition of the families of the Argentinian victims."

Profundamente conmovido por las trágicas muertes de esta tarde en NY. Nos ponemos a disposición de los familiares de las víctimas argentinas
Mauricio Macri @mauriciomacri

Profundamente conmovido por las trágicas muertes de esta tarde en NY. Nos ponemos a disposición de los familiares de las víctimas argentinas

Reply Retweet Favorite

The identity of the three other victims killed Tuesday have not yet been released. At least one was a Belgian national, the country's foreign affairs minister, Didier Reynders, confirmed Tuesday night.

I am deeply saddened to announce a belgian victim in #Manhattan - I express my condolences to the family and friends 🇧🇪🇺🇸
didier reynders @dreynders

I am deeply saddened to announce a belgian victim in #Manhattan - I express my condolences to the family and friends 🇧🇪🇺🇸

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

Eight People Killed, More Than A Dozen Injured In Truck Terror Attack In Manhattan

https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeednews/police-are-responding-to-reports-of-gunshots-in-manhattan?utm_term=.uaJnZEJAwR#.cnWOMe2YEQ

This Is What We Know About The Manhattan Truck Attack Suspect

https://www.buzzfeed.com/briannasacks/this-is-what-we-know-about-the-manhattan-truck-attack?utm_term=.ibjvN5bDo6#.jwNjWRdNJk


Grace Wyler is a news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Grace Wyler at grace.wyler@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.