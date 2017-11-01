5 Victims In Manhattan Truck Attack Identified As College Friends From Argentina

At least eight people were killed and several others injured Tuesday after a man plowed a rental truck through a popular bike path in lower Manhattan in what officials are calling the deadliest terror attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001.



Information about the victims of the attack started to emerge Tuesday night, as officials began to identify those killed in the attack. They include five friends from Argentina, in New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their college graduation, as well as a Belgian citizen whose identity has not yet been released.

In a statement Tuesday night, Argentina's foreign ministry confirmed that five of the eight people killed in the attack were Argentine citizens, and identified the victims as Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi. A sixth Argentine national, Martin Ludovico Marro, was hospitalized with injuries, but is expected to recover.

“The compatriots, from the city of Rosario, were part of a group of friends

celebrating the 30th anniversary of their graduation from the polytechnic

school of that city when the tragic event occurred," the Argentine government said in a statement. "We accompany the families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which all Argentines share.”

Argentina's president, Mauricio Macri, tweeted that he was “profoundly moved by the tragic deaths this afternoon in NY. We place ourselves at the disposition of the families of the Argentinian victims."