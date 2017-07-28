This Is What A Trip To The Doctor Looks Like For People In Appalachia

For three days a year, Remote Area Medical stages a number of health clinics across Appalachia, offering much needed medical, dental, and vision services to individuals and families without heath coverage. Some are forced to sleep overnight in their cars to see a doctor, while long lines and excessive waiting is a common scene. But for many, Remote Area Medical provides health services that would otherwise be entirely unobtainable.

These pictures capture what a rare trip to the doctor looks like for many Americans.