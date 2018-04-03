These Beautiful And Heartwarming Photos Will Change Your View On Autism

"I have a child full of song and dance that lights up the room when she smiles. I have a child that loves her brother and runs to kiss his feet when he comes down in the morning with mommy. I have a child that asks me to change the song, please! I have a child that smiles at me and gives me a real kiss. I have a beautiful, wonderful daughter who sees the world differently and knows how smart she is." —Avery's mother, Kate

Spectrum Inspired is a nonprofit organization that helps shift misguided perspectives on autism by offering free photo shoots for families caring for a loved one with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASD includes a wide range of behavioral traits that vary per diagnosis. Those traits may include difficulty communicating or engaging in social interactions, repetitive behavior, and resisting changes in routines. This in no way means that individuals with ASD are not capable of living vibrant and fulfilling lives.



Here, Sarah Driscoll, cofounder of Spectrum Inspired and an autism mom herself, speaks with BuzzFeed News on the organization's inspiring mission and shares examples of how photography can help destigmatize an often misunderstood disorder:

We have chosen to tell these stories because many of us who make up our team are autism mommas, advocates, or teachers with a passion to help those on the spectrum become successful. Too often, we do not give those touched by autism the right guidance and understanding. These people, impacted by autism, are so beautifully unique and have so much potential to flourish just like the rest of us, and we are merely hoping that by sharing their faces and their stories, people will begin to understand the beauty of the spectrum and the beauty of individuality, in general.

I have a son on the spectrum. His name is Luke and he is 6 years old. This is very personal for me every single day. He is a beautiful boy who never speaks up and struggles with expression and communication. It wasn’t until kindergarten that we realized how much knowledge he had inside his brain, though. It takes so much work every single day to get him to open up to the world and those around him, so I work hard every day to help others understand him and know that just because he's quiet and has specific challenges, it does not mean for a single second that he does not have something to say and that he is not worth hearing, seeing, and loving.

I hope people take away from these pictures an understanding that individuality should not be feared, that autism comes with challenges but it also comes with beauty when you dig deep enough to see it, that the world needs to welcome people with quirks and differences, and accept that it only makes everything a bit more colorful. We are all in this together, and Spectrum Inspired is a place to share your story and be heard and understood.