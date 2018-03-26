 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty As/Is
More Caret down

17 Journeys By Train That Will Change Your Life Forever

Take a slow and stunning journey by train across some of the world's most beautiful landscapes.

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

1. The Bernina Express from Switzerland to Italy

The Bernina Express train makes its way through breathtaking views of the Alps followed by a stunning descent into the Italian scenery below.
Roberto Moiola / Getty Images

The Bernina Express train makes its way through breathtaking views of the Alps followed by a stunning descent into the Italian scenery below.

2. The Golden Eagle's Trans-Siberian Express in Russia and Mongolia

The railcar restaurant in the Golden Eagle's Trans-Siberian Express is clad in red velvet and wooden accents.
Heritage Images / Getty Images

The railcar restaurant in the Golden Eagle's Trans-Siberian Express is clad in red velvet and wooden accents.

3. The Rocky Mountaineer in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada

Arguably some of Canada's most scenic railways, the four routes conducted by the Rocky Mountaineer offer sweeping views of the Canadian Rockies, seen from wide, panoramic glass windows.
John Borthwick / Getty Images

Arguably some of Canada's most scenic railways, the four routes conducted by the Rocky Mountaineer offer sweeping views of the Canadian Rockies, seen from wide, panoramic glass windows.

4. The Jungfrau Railway in Switzerland

The Jungfrau Railway arrives at the highest railway station in all of Europe, where the views of the Alps are truly one of a kind.
David Gubler / Creative Commons

The Jungfrau Railway arrives at the highest railway station in all of Europe, where the views of the Alps are truly one of a kind.

5. Queen Victoria's Saloon at the National Railway Museum in York, UK

While it's not possible to actually travel in Queen Victoria's own saloon car, a trip to the National Railway Museum in York, UK, will grant you access to see how royalty once traveled on the rails.
Science & Society Picture Librar / Getty Imagesy

While it's not possible to actually travel in Queen Victoria's own saloon car, a trip to the National Railway Museum in York, UK, will grant you access to see how royalty once traveled on the rails.

Advertisement

6. The Tauern Railway in Austria

The Tauern Railway offers a scenic route through the Gastein Valley in Salzburg and the Möll Valley in Carinthia.
Walter Geiersperger / Getty Images

The Tauern Railway offers a scenic route through the Gastein Valley in Salzburg and the Möll Valley in Carinthia.

7. The Canadian from Toronto to Vancouver

The Canadian's long and historic route spans across Canada and passes incredible views of natural landmarks such as Mount Robson, the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies.
Claude Robidoux / Getty Images

The Canadian's long and historic route spans across Canada and passes incredible views of natural landmarks such as Mount Robson, the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies.

8. The North Norfolk Railway in Norfolk, England

Also known as the "Poppy Line," the North Norfolk Railway travels from the coastal towns of Sheringham to Holt.
Gary K Smith / Gary K Smith/FLPA/imageBROKER/REX/Shutterstock

Also known as the "Poppy Line," the North Norfolk Railway travels from the coastal towns of Sheringham to Holt.

9. The 7 Train in New York City

New York City's 7 train spans from Main Street in Flushing, Queens, to 34th Street–Hudson Yards in Manhattan. When above ground, this particular route offers stunning views of Manhattan and a unique perspective of the Queens neighborhood.
Leopatrizi / Getty Images

New York City's 7 train spans from Main Street in Flushing, Queens, to 34th Street–Hudson Yards in Manhattan. When above ground, this particular route offers stunning views of Manhattan and a unique perspective of the Queens neighborhood.

Advertisement

10. The Train Suite Shiki-Shima in Japan

The Train Suite Shiki-Shima is one of Japan's most luxurious trains and can accommodate only 34 passengers at a time. Its Shiki-Shima Suite is priced around $8,480 per person.
Str / AFP / Getty Images

The Train Suite Shiki-Shima is one of Japan's most luxurious trains and can accommodate only 34 passengers at a time. Its Shiki-Shima Suite is priced around $8,480 per person.

11. The Jacobite on the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland

Dubbed by many as the "Hogwarts Express," the Jacobite steam train runs from Fort William to Mallaig and was made famous by the Harry Potter films.
Getty Images

Dubbed by many as the "Hogwarts Express," the Jacobite steam train runs from Fort William to Mallaig and was made famous by the Harry Potter films.

12. The Tren a las Nubes in the Argentine Northwest

The Tren a las Nubes, or Train to the Clouds, makes its way across the High Andes, near Salta, and crosses a number of death-defying bridges along the way that will make your palms sweat.
Harald Von Radebrecht / Getty Images

The Tren a las Nubes, or Train to the Clouds, makes its way across the High Andes, near Salta, and crosses a number of death-defying bridges along the way that will make your palms sweat.

13. The PeruRail to Machu Picchu, Peru

This train is one of two that will take you from the city of Cuzco to Aguas Calientes, the base of Machu Picchu.
Gonzalo Azumendi / Getty Images

This train is one of two that will take you from the city of Cuzco to Aguas Calientes, the base of Machu Picchu.

Advertisement

14. The Kandy to Ella scenic route in Sri Lanka

Crossing the beautiful terrain of Sri Lanka's tea country, this route makes its way across landmarks such as the Nine Arches bridge and through the region's mysterious cloud forests.
Graham Crouch / Getty Images

Crossing the beautiful terrain of Sri Lanka's tea country, this route makes its way across landmarks such as the Nine Arches bridge and through the region's mysterious cloud forests.

15. The Denali Star from Anchorage to Denali National Park

This 12 hour journey crosses some of the world's most beautiful and unspoiled landscapes, with stunning views of the Denali mountain on clear days.
Doug Lindstrand / Getty Images

This 12 hour journey crosses some of the world's most beautiful and unspoiled landscapes, with stunning views of the Denali mountain on clear days.

16. The Rovos Pride of Africa in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Tanzania

The Pride of Africa offers an elegant travel experience with a prewar ambiance across regions of Southern Africa.
David Lefranc / Getty Images

The Pride of Africa offers an elegant travel experience with a prewar ambiance across regions of Southern Africa.

17. The Montenvers–Mer de Glace in France

Meandering through the winter wonderland of the Mont Blanc and the Trient Valley, this train ride offers breathtaking views of the French Alps and the opportunity to visit the crystal-clear ice walls of an actual ice cave.
Christian Kober / Getty Images

Meandering through the winter wonderland of the Mont Blanc and the Trient Valley, this train ride offers breathtaking views of the French Alps and the opportunity to visit the crystal-clear ice walls of an actual ice cave.

Advertisement

This photo essay is part of a series of stories about travel.

BuzzFeed News



BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App