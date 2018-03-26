17 Journeys By Train That Will Change Your Life Forever

1. The Bernina Express from Switzerland to Italy
2. The Golden Eagle's Trans-Siberian Express in Russia and Mongolia
3. The Rocky Mountaineer in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada
4. The Jungfrau Railway in Switzerland
5. Queen Victoria's Saloon at the National Railway Museum in York, UK
6. The Tauern Railway in Austria
7. The Canadian from Toronto to Vancouver
8. The North Norfolk Railway in Norfolk, England
9. The 7 Train in New York City
10. The Train Suite Shiki-Shima in Japan
11. The Jacobite on the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland
12. The Tren a las Nubes in the Argentine Northwest
13. The PeruRail to Machu Picchu, Peru
14. The Kandy to Ella scenic route in Sri Lanka
15. The Denali Star from Anchorage to Denali National Park
16. The Rovos Pride of Africa in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Tanzania
17. The Montenvers–Mer de Glace in France
