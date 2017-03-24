9 Incredible Photo Stories You Absolutely Can’t Miss

Erik Simander’s portraits touch on a universal truth: Death and loss are inescapable. He approached this project as a way to help his grandfather and himself cope with the sudden loss of his grandmother. The cool, blue-green tones and the lighting in his images, whether it’s a directional spotlight or an overall brightness, creates a space for his grandmother to exist within the photos. His grandfather is the solitary subject but you get the sense that he’s not alone, creating a hauntingly beautiful duality: a man’s profound sadness balanced by the seeming presence of the one he longs for.

—Laura Geiser, photo editor, BuzzFeed News