Here's How Manchester Locals Feel After Monday's Terrorist Attack

Following Monday night's suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, which left 22 dead and injured dozens of concert goers, many locals have returned to their daily lives with a heightened awareness of their surroundings and safety.
Mangum photographer Matt Stuart took to Manchester's streets the morning after the attack to document the feelings of its locals as they attempt to restore a sense of normality.
1. Emma, 18, from Manchester.
2. Aaron, 32, from Manchester.
3. Ben, 20, from Manchester.
4. Jonathan, 36, from Manchester.
5. Rhianne, 18, from Manchester.
6. Ayax, 18, from Manchester.
7. Owen, 34, from Manchester.
8. Abdullah, 19, from Manchester.
9. Joshua, 22, from Manchester.
10. Emily, 21, from Manchester.
11. Paolo, 30, Italian, has lived in Manchester for 5 years.
12. Chloe, 18, from Manchester.
