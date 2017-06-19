Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

22 Heartbreaking Pictures From The Portugal Fire That Killed More Than 60 People

Many of those killed had been trapped in their motor vehicles. Portugal has declared three days of national mourning.

Posted on
Gabriel H. Sanchez
Gabriel H. Sanchez
BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

More than 60 people were killed and scores more were injured when wildfires ripped through central Portugal near Figueiró dos Vinhos and Castanheira de Pêra.

According to Jorge Gomes, the secretary of state for internal administration, nearly half of those killed had been caught in their motor vehicles as fast-moving flames enveloped roadways. While the cause of the fire is not immediately clear, officials have suggested that a lightning strike, coupled with the seasonal arid landscape, was responsible for starting the inferno.

Warning: some viewers may find several of the following images disturbing.


A forest in flames during a wildfire near the village of Mega Fundeira.
Miguel Riopa / AFP / Getty Images

A forest in flames during a wildfire near the village of Mega Fundeira.

Local residents react as they are evacuated from the village of Derreada Cimeira.
Rafael Marchante / Reuters

Local residents react as they are evacuated from the village of Derreada Cimeira.


A firefighter unit speeds back to the active fire-front in Aguda.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A firefighter unit speeds back to the active fire-front in Aguda.

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato.
Rafael Marchante / Reuters

Firefighters work to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato.

A wildfire is reflected in a stream at Penela, Coimbra.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

A wildfire is reflected in a stream at Penela, Coimbra.

Police control traffic during a wildfire in the village of Derreada Cimeira.
Miguel Riopa / AFP / Getty Images

Police control traffic during a wildfire in the village of Derreada Cimeira.

Volunteers unload food and water at a fire station in Pedrógão Grande.
Miguel Vidal / Reuters

Volunteers unload food and water at a fire station in Pedrógão Grande.

Burned cars sit next to a forest after a wildfire took dozens of lives near Castanheira de Pêra in Leiria district.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Burned cars sit next to a forest after a wildfire took dozens of lives near Castanheira de Pêra in Leiria district.

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato.
Rafael Marchante / Reuters

A firefighter works to put out a forest fire near the village of Fato.

A dog sits outside a burned house after a wildfire took dozens of lives near Castanheira de Perâ in Leiria district.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

A dog sits outside a burned house after a wildfire took dozens of lives near Castanheira de Perâ in Leiria district.

Firefighters rest near the village of Torgal.
Rafael Marchante / Reuters

Firefighters rest near the village of Torgal.

Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes.
Reuters Staff / Reuters

Smoke from a forest fire is seen from the village of Dornes.

People are evacuated from their houses by Red Cross and police personnel due to the proximity of a dangerous wildfire at Torgal, Castanheira de Perâ.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

People are evacuated from their houses by Red Cross and police personnel due to the proximity of a dangerous wildfire at Torgal, Castanheira de Perâ.

A Red Cross worker rests outside a relief center for people affected by a forest fire in Figueiró dos Vinhos.
Miguel Vidal / Reuters

A Red Cross worker rests outside a relief center for people affected by a forest fire in Figueiró dos Vinhos.

Villagers sit outdoors as a forest fire burns near the village of Fato.
Rafael Marchante / Reuters

Villagers sit outdoors as a forest fire burns near the village of Fato.

Burned cars block the road between Castanheira de Perâ and Figueiró dos Vinhos.
Armando Franca / AP

Burned cars block the road between Castanheira de Perâ and Figueiró dos Vinhos.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 The dead body of a wildfire victim lies covered by a blanket on a road in Pedrógão.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

The dead body of a wildfire victim lies covered by a blanket on a road in Pedrógão.

Portuguese firefighters work to stop a forest fire reaching the village of Figueiró dos Vinhos.
Paulo Duarte / AP

Portuguese firefighters work to stop a forest fire reaching the village of Figueiró dos Vinhos.

A burned house whose owner died is left destroyed by a wildfire at Pobrais, Pedrógão Grande.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

A burned house whose owner died is left destroyed by a wildfire at Pobrais, Pedrógão Grande.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal

 A dead deer lays on the roadside in an area affected by a wildfire at Vilas de Pedro, Figueiró dos Vinhos.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

A dead deer lays on the roadside in an area affected by a wildfire at Vilas de Pedro, Figueiró dos Vinhos.

Isabel Godinho, 63, cries inside her burned garage at Vilas de Pedro.
Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP / Getty Images

Isabel Godinho, 63, cries inside her burned garage at Vilas de Pedro.

Roses were placed on the remains of a car in which a woman was killed after going off the road in the village of Nodeirinho, near Pedrógão Grande.
Armando Franca / AP

Roses were placed on the remains of a car in which a woman was killed after going off the road in the village of Nodeirinho, near Pedrógão Grande.

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App