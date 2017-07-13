28 Iconic Pictures That Defined The Cold War

Getty Images

Sacks of coal are loaded onto an aircraft (left) at the Fassberg Air Base in Germany for transport to Berlin during the Berlin Airlift in 1948. The airlift was necessitated by the Berlin Blockade, when the Soviet Union blocked Allied access to West Berlin. A C-47 cargo plane (right) flies over locals standing amid ruins on its approach to Tempelhof Airport, where it was taking food and other relief supplies.