28 Iconic Pictures That Defined The Cold War

February 1945: Allied leaders at the Yalta Conference during World War II.
April 26, 1945: US and Soviet troops meet in Germany at the end of WWII.
March 5, 1946: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill delivers his famous "Iron Curtain" speech.
1947: Customs officers patrol the checkpoints between the US and Soviet sectors of Berlin.
1948: Provisions are loaded and airdropped into East Berlin during the Berlin Airlift.
Aug. 29, 1949: President Truman signs the North Atlantic Treaty, marking the beginning of NATO.
March 1953: Americans react to the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.
May 14, 1955: The signing of the Warsaw Pact between the Soviet Union and seven Soviet satellite nations.
1957: A Soviet scientist works on Sputnik 1, the first satellite to enter Earth's orbit.
1957: Soviet dogs are used as test subjects during early experiments in space travel.
1960: US pilot Gary Powers inspects his gear after being shot down over the Soviet Union in a U-2 CIA spy plane.
April 12, 1961: Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in the capsule of Vostok 1, moments before he became the first human in space.
Aug. 22, 1961: East German workers build the Berlin Wall.
1961: East Berlin residents live in both fear and disobedience under the shadow of the Berlin Wall.
March 1960: Fidel Castro and Che Guevara parade through the streets of Havana.
Oct. 22, 1962: President John F. Kennedy addresses the nation on the Cuban missile crisis.
Nov. 7, 1967: Surface-to-air missiles on display during a military parade in Moscow's Red Square.
Dec. 21, 1968: Apollo 8 lifts off from Cape Kennedy (aka Cape Canaveral) in Florida, carrying the first humans into the moon's orbit.
July 20, 1969: Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first two humans to walk on the surface of the moon.
June 18, 1973: President Richard Nixon meets with Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev at the White House in Washington, DC.
July 1975: US astronauts and Soviet cosmonauts join forces during the historic Apollo–Soyuz linkup in space.
Nov. 21, 1985: President Ronald Reagan meets with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the Geneva Summit.
Nov. 11 1989: Crowds gather as East German border guards demolish a section of the Berlin Wall.
November 1990: Discarded communist symbols from the Soviet Union are left vandalized in the streets of Moscow.
