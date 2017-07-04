13 Completely Insane World Records Held By America

Getty Images

In 2007, the Golden Opulence Sundae cost a whopping $1,000 and was usually ordered two days in advance, allowing time for the finest ingredients to be flown in from around the world. The decadent dessert at Serendipity 3 in New York's Upper East Side included a $300 Baccarat Harcourt crystal goblet like those used in the Vatican (which was yours to keep), a priceless Tahitian vanilla ice cream infused with Madagascar vanilla to create an intense flavor, and a 23-karat-gold edible leaf wrapped around the ice cream. The ice cream also came with candied fruit from Paris soaked for many months and costing $100 per pound, with the world's most expensive chocolate, Amedei Porcelana, drizzled over the top along with chunks of the world's rarest Chuao chocolate from Venezuela. Later that year, the Serendipity 3's Frrrozen Haute Chocolate ice cream sundae took the new title at $25,000.