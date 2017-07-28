12 Of The Most Surreal Beaches In America

Named after pioneer woman Julia Pfeiffer Burns, Pfeiffer Beach features an unusual rock formation that looks like a doorway into the setting Pacific sun. But perhaps the most bizarre feature of this beach is its purple sand, caused by manganese garnet deposits in the surrounding environment. Unfortunately, as of Feb. 15, the beach is off-limits to the public for construction until late September. Share On email Share On email

Like a film set on Game of Thrones, the defining feature of Victoria Beach is a 60-foot medieval-style tower that looks out over the Pacific. In reality, the tower isn't nearly as old as it seems — it was built in 1926 for California Senator William Edward Brown, so that he could easily reach the beach from his home on the cliffs above. Share On email Share On email

From the early to mid-20th century, many locals would often toss their trash off the California coastline like it was a giant scenic dumpster. Everything — from glass bottles to batteries and even automobiles — was just tossed over the edge, with very little concern for the environmental hazards involved. Decades later, Glass Beach became the place where many of the smoothed-over fragments of glass would wash ashore in a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. In an ironic twist, these glass fragments are now protected by state law as a cultural feature of MacKerricher State Park.

There are only four green beaches in the world — one of which is Papakolea Beach, located near South Point on the Big Island of Hawaii. While it might look like the beach is radioactive, the green color actually comes from the weathering of tholeiite basalt, leaving billions of minuscule green crystals to dig your toes into. Share On email Share On email

On Keawaiki Bay, a lone palm tree presides over a mesmerizing scene of black sand and serene oceanfront. The sand gets its stunning color from the volcanic stones that created the islands of Hawaii. If you're lucky (seriously, you're pretty lucky to be on this beach in the first place), you'll even catch a few sea turtles basking in the warm paradise sun. Share On email Share On email

BuzzFeed's resident photo geek.

