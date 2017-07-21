The US Has Banned Its Citizens From Travelling To North Korea, Two Tour Companies Have Said

Two travel companies operating tours to North Korea confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday that they had been told the US will ban its citizens from traveling to the country.



Koryo Tours and Young Pioneer Tours both said that the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27.



Simon Cockerell, the general manager for Beijing-based Koryo Tours, told BuzzFeed News via email that the company had been told the ban would be formally announced "soon," and that "the info was given to us by Swedish authorities."



Pyongyang's Swedish Embassy provides proxy consular services for the United States, which does not have diplomatic relations with North Korea. BuzzFeed News has contacted both the Swedish Embassy and the US State Department for comment.



Young Pioneer Travel also provided a statement to BuzzFeed News, which read: "We have just been informed that the US government will no longer be allowing US citizens to travel to the DPRK (North Korea).

"It is expected that the ban will come into force within 30 days of July 27. After the 30-day grace period any US national that travels to North Korea will have their passport invalidated by their government."



