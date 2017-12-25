Trump Says He's The Reason People Are "Saying Merry Christmas Again" And People Are Confused

People are proud to be saying Merry Christmas again. I am proud to have led the charge against the assault of our c… https://t.co/TDmO0lcYHA

Trump's Christmas Eve post is part of a long line of statements playing into the rhetoric of a "war on Christmas."



During a Values Voter summit in October, Trump told the audience: "We are stopping cold the attacks on Judeo-Christian values."



"We’re getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don’t talk about anymore," he added. "They don’t use the word 'Christmas' because it’s not politically correct, you go to department stores and they’ll say 'Happy New Year,' or they’ll say other things and it’ll be red, they’ll have it painted... Well, guess what? We’re saying 'merry Christmas!' again.”