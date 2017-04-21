A Man Has Been Charged Suspected Of Carrying Out The Dortmund Attack For Financial Gain

A man has been charged in relation to the April 11 bombing on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team's bus and accused of carrying out the attack for financial gain, the German federal prosecutor said in a statement.

A 28-year-old German-Russian citizen identified as Sergey W. has been charged with attempted murder — as well as two other charges related to causing injury and detonating explosions — after being arrested in the Tübingen area on Friday.



Investigators had initially linked the attack to suspected Islamist extremism, but Sergey W. is alleged to have been attempting to cause the value of shares in the team to fall for his own financial gain.

He is accused of buying 15,000 options to short-sell shares in the Borussia Dortmund team. The amount of profit made on those options would depend on the share price falling.

"A significant drop in the price would have been expected if, as a result of the attack, players had been seriously injured or even killed," the prosecutor's statement said.

