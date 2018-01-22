The Government Shutdown Could End This Afternoon, After Senators Struck A Deal

The Senate finally reached an agreement on Monday, after Mitch McConnell vowed to give Democrats a vote on DACA next month. The House will still need to pass the proposal to keep the government open for three weeks and the president will need to sign it.

Congress is on track to end the shutdown Monday afternoon, after the Senate cleared a major hurdle on a bill that will keep the government open until Feb. 8.

A promise from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on a major immigration proposal next month finally broke the logjam after a three-day shutdown that began at midnight Saturday.

The Senate still needs to do a final vote on the bill, which also provides six years of funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program. But after 81 senators agreed to move the bill forward Monday, passage seems assured. The House will then need to vote on the bill and President Donald Trump will need to sign it before the government can officially reopen. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed on the Senate floor shortly before a procedural vote that he and Democratic members would support the funding deal. Ultimately, 16 Democrats voted against advancing the bill Monday, along with Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Mike Lee.

I want to see the government re-open as much as anyone, but this bill fails to fix the moral issue we must solve. T… https://t.co/c2t0OsGn43

Schumer and the vast majority of Democrats had opposed a month-long deal to keep the government open on Friday night, leading to the shutdown. But on Monday afternoon, Schumer said McConnell's commitment to take up a bill to save the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program in the weeks to come had earned their votes. Trump set the program to expire in March.

"It's a way forward," Schumer said of DACA, which protects nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation. "There is a real pathway to get a bill on the floor and through the Senate." Schumer, however, warned McConnell that if he doesn't hold up his end of the deal, he will be betraying both Democrats and some of his own members. "In a few hours, the government will reopen," Schumer concluded, adding that Congress has a long list of issues with which to deal after the government reopens. Several Senate Democrats had emerged from a caucus meeting before the noon vote expressing optimism that the bill would pass, citing McConnell's agreement to hold a vote on a bipartisan DACA bill — even if the White House continues to oppose it. The agreement represents a major break for McConnell, who last week abandoned plans to move ahead with a DACA bill offered by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Minority Whip Dick Durbin, saying that Congress would be "spinning our wheels" to vote on something the White House had criticized.

"That's not what we had before," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner told reporters as he left the meeting, saying McConnell's commitment meant he and others would now support the bill.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, one of five Democrats to vote with most Republicans to keep the government open on Friday, left the meeting Monday saying it was "very positive" and predicting the government would reopen shortly. Of course, if Congress is able to reopen the government Monday afternoon, members will be back in this same position in just three weeks and will need to pass another bill to prevent a shutdown. Asked if he believes the government could shut down again on Feb. 8, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal told reporters, "I’m not doing predictions." But Durbin said Monday he didn't believe that it would come to that. “Oh, I hope that we never have to do that again. I have more confidence now that we can get 60 votes for a measure than I did before this," he said.

I couldn’t vote for this CR because nothing in the bill gave me any confidence that in three weeks Congress won’t e… https://t.co/dwYh1nppQm

Addressing questions about whether McConnell would stick to his word on DACA, Republican Sen. Bob Corker said, “He’s going to do it. He said he’s going to do it. I’ve never gotten any sense that he’s not going to do it."

Corker added that it would be an “affront” to a larger number of his colleagues if McConnell didn't keep his promise. But not everyone was optimistic about McConnell's promise. “I don’t believe he made any commitment whatsoever and I think it would be foolhardy to believe that he made a commitment,” said California Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the 18 senators who voted against moving the bill forward Monday afternoon.

Newly elected Sen. Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat, was one of five Democrats to vote to keep the government open Friday night and voted to to advance the bill to reopen it Monday as well. “I feel like I’ve been hazed as a freshman," he told reporters on his way out of the chamber. While the new legislation is expected to pass in the House, Speaker Paul Ryan has not yet publicly committed to holding a vote on the bipartisan DACA bill. House Republicans left a short conference meeting Monday morning with nothing new to report on the shutdown, saying that they were waiting to see what would happen in the Senate. Republicans in the House have, so far, stood by their position of not negotiating on immigration while the government was shut down. Ryan did, however, promise members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus that he would hold a vote on a much more conservative immigration bill that would provide fewer protections for DACA recipients than the bipartisan Senate bill does. The conservative proposal, sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, stands little chance of passing the Senate. The House is supposed to be on recess this week but members remained on-call for possible votes after the government shut down.

Bipartisan group of senators who met repeatedly over the weekend talk to the press. Collins, a leader of the group,… https://t.co/eKJRSZuRF8

There were conflicting opinions in the Senate Monday afternoon on the value of the three-day shutdown. Republican Sen. John Thune, a member of leadership, said the deal ultimately accepted by Democrats was essentially what was available to them on Friday night. Asked if he thought Democrats caved, Thune said, “I probably shouldn’t say that, but I think they pretty much took the deal that was available to them.” But Sen. Lisa Murkowski, also a Republican, took a very different view. She said the significance of the weekend shutdown was it brought new numbers of Democrats and Republicans together to work on a bipartisan DACA deal. “We are in a much, much different space than we were on Friday,” she said. “In terms of how people are talking to one another, in terms of people’s willingness to work together to find some solution here, it is a world apart.” Murkowski and other members of the bipartisan group of senators who met several times over the weekend spoke to reporters after the vote, thanking one another for working together toward reopening the government. "Ultimately, it was up to our leaders, but I believe that we played a critical role in helping them get to yes," said Maine Sen. Susan Collins, whose office, Sen. Lindsay Graham said, "is Switzerland."

Smiling widely and expressing enthusiasm at the prospect of civility and bipartisanship returning to the upper chamber, members of the so-called "Common Sense Caucus" said they plan to return to work immediately on a solution for DREAMers, a long-term budget, and more.

"Now the real work begins," Murkowski said.

The group said they plan to use Graham-Durbin DACA bill as a starting point for the legislation they hope to eventually bring to the Senate floor. "The DACA population's going to have an answer to their hopes and dreams by February the 8th, I hope," Graham said. If not, he said, the Senate will then begin the process of debating legislation on the floor after that. "At the end of the day, this isn't a debating society, it's about trying to get something done," said Virigina Sen. Tim Kaine. "What the DREAMers have said to me is we want a vote, we want a vote on a clean DREAM Act. There's going to be a vote on a clean DREAM Act and that was not something that they would tell us Friday night." Kaine said the group of 30 or so members will take up the DACA issue "with urgency" and that he's confident the outcome will be positive. This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.



