Homeland Security Official Confirms Russian Hackers Targeted Election Systems In 21 States

Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21 states during the last presidential election, an official from the Department of Homeland Security publicly confirmed Wednesday to the Senate panel investigating Russian election interference.

At a public hearing on the issue, DHS cybersecurity official Jeanette Manfra told the Senate Intelligence committee that, "as of right now," the department has "evidence of election-related systems in 21 states that were targeted" by the Russians.

But, Manfra and other witnesses from the DHS and FBI said, there is no evidence the votes themselves were changed.

Media reports, citing unnamed officials, have previously stated hackers targeted more than 20 states during the election. But Manfra's testimony before the Senate Intelligence committee on Wednesday appears to be the first public disclosure of the scope of hackers' attempts to infiltrate election systems during the last election.

Arizona and Illinois have already declared that their voter registration systems were targeted by hackers during the election. Manfra would not reveal the names of the other affected states, however. "We believe it is important to protect the confidentiality that we have and the trust that we have" with the states, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



