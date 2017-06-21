Sections

Politics

Homeland Security Official Confirms Russian Hackers Targeted Election Systems In 21 States

DHS cybersecurity official Jeanette Manfra also told the Senate Intelligence committee there is no evidence the votes themselves were changed.

Posted on
Emma Loop
Emma Loop
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Washington, DC
Reporting From
Washington, DC
Voters cast ballots at a polling station at the Big Bear Lake Methodist Church in Big Bear, California, November 8, 2016.
Bill Wechter / AFP / Getty Images

Voters cast ballots at a polling station at the Big Bear Lake Methodist Church in Big Bear, California, November 8, 2016.

Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21 states during the last presidential election, an official from the Department of Homeland Security publicly confirmed Wednesday to the Senate panel investigating Russian election interference.

At a public hearing on the issue, DHS cybersecurity official Jeanette Manfra told the Senate Intelligence committee that, "as of right now," the department has "evidence of election-related systems in 21 states that were targeted" by the Russians.

But, Manfra and other witnesses from the DHS and FBI said, there is no evidence the votes themselves were changed.

Media reports, citing unnamed officials, have previously stated hackers targeted more than 20 states during the election. But Manfra's testimony before the Senate Intelligence committee on Wednesday appears to be the first public disclosure of the scope of hackers' attempts to infiltrate election systems during the last election.

Arizona and Illinois have already declared that their voter registration systems were targeted by hackers during the election. Manfra would not reveal the names of the other affected states, however. "We believe it is important to protect the confidentiality that we have and the trust that we have" with the states, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


Emma Loop is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Emma Loop at emma.loop@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

