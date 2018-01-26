Here Are The Top 5 Most Requested Additions For "Words With Friends"

Many of you know and love Words With Friends, the game that can bring complete strangers together for long-lasting relationships.
Since coming out nine years ago, Words With Friends relied on the Enhanced North American Benchmark Lexicon (or ENABLE) dictionary, as well as Dictionary.com as its source material. The game (which was updated with a sequel, Words With Friends 2, in November 2017) debuted its "social dictionary" last September — a glossary of words officially recognized as playable. Many of the entries were requests from players.
When the dictionary was announced, the game folded these words into the game's 50,000-word dictionary: bae, bestie, fitspo, hangry, kween, smize, TFW, FOMO, BFF, turnt, werk, and yas.
Thing is, it's not easy to make the cut. The game's product director, Gurpreet Singh, told BuzzFeed News the app's developers receive about 5,000 new requests...A DAY.
"When the player plays an invalid word, [the game] asks, ‘Hey, would you like to add this word to the dictionary?’ And through that means we get 5,000 requests daily," Singh said. "It's always interesting for us to learn from our audience in terms of what it is that's a word for them. What is a word? What is a valid word? At what point does it become a valid word?"
Around the time of the dictionary's release, Words With Friends asked its players about what words they wanted to see added to the game. Based on survey results from 75,000 players taken over one week, here are the top five most requested additions to the social dictionary.
Though these words still aren't playable, they are slated to be added to the social dictionary later this year. They are presented here in ascending order of popularity.
5. Pog
"Pog" has multiple meanings: It's a game from the '90s (like Milhouse shows off above), and it's also an acronym in different contexts, like a fruit juice brand (passionfruit, orange, guava) or the military (People Other Than Grunts). Grunts = infantry soldiers.
4. Opa
It's a German and Dutch word for "grandpa," and also an exclamation in Greek culture. Opa!
3. Oxer
An oxer is a guardrail or fence that horses jump over, often seen in equestrian shows.
2. Goji
Considered a ~miracle~ berry, goji berries contain antioxidants, vitamins, and amino acids. They are mainly grown in north-central China.
1. Lovey
Your one true constant — someone you deeply admire, who makes your face look like the heart-eyes emoji.
Notably, the Words With Friends social dictionary already includes "bae."
"We consider ourselves to be in tune with what words our audience is using to communicate with their loved ones. That's sort of our razor for determining what is a word and what isn’t a word," Singh said.
Also, ~word trends~.
"We keep an eye on what trends are changing for our players," Singh said. "Those are the ones we’ll keep a keen eye on and possibly add in the future."
Now, go forth!
CORRECTION
Words With Friends 2 is the sequel to the original game. A previous version of this story implied that it replaced the original.
