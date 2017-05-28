French President Macron Admitted That His Handshake With Trump Was "Not Innocent"

Share On more Share On more

If you know President Trump, you'll know that he has a complex, fraught, and widely controversial relationship with the every-day courtesy known to most as The Handshake.

While its performance varies, many have called Trump's method the "tug n' shake."

It starts off like a normal, unassuming handshake, until the shakee is pulled suddenly toward the president, resulting in a very unprofessional body-lurch.

Trump follows this embarrassment up by reassuring the shakee with an even more awkward top-of-the-hand pat.

