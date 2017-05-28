Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

French President Macron Admitted That His Handshake With Trump Was "Not Innocent"

There's a new handshake sheriff in town.

Posted on
Ema O'Connor
Ema O'Connor
BuzzFeed News Reporter

If you know President Trump, you'll know that he has a complex, fraught, and widely controversial relationship with the every-day courtesy known to most as The Handshake.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
C-SPAN/Imgur

While its performance varies, many have called Trump's method the "tug n' shake."

It starts off like a normal, unassuming handshake, until the shakee is pulled suddenly toward the president, resulting in a very unprofessional body-lurch.

Trump follows this embarrassment up by reassuring the shakee with an even more awkward top-of-the-hand pat.

A number world leaders have fallen victim to the Trump Tug n' Shake (though some have managed to escape it), and many suspect it is a power move.

Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

Reply Retweet Favorite

(It's worth watching this video all the way through, as the handshake only gets worse. It is also worth watching Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's full reaction to the handshake. Eyeroll gold.)

French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a jaw-clenching, death-grip of a handshake with Trump last week.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker described the handshake in a pool report as occurring “with considerable intensity, their knuckles turning white and their jaws clenching and faces tightening”.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

As we all suspected, the white knuckled palm-battle was not an accident, but a purposeful, political move. “My handshake with him, it wasn’t innocent," Macron admitted Sunday.

BFMTV @BFMTV

"Je suis très heureux de pouvoir, ensemble, changer beaucoup de choses", dit Macron aux côtés de Trump

Reply Retweet Favorite

“One must show that you won’t make small concessions, even symbolic ones, but also not over-publicize things, either," Macron told Le Journal Du Dimanche.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

What's more, Macron had prior warning to bring his A-game for the Trump Handshake Battle Royale Showdown.

Washington Post editorial board member Jonathan Cape revealed that he asked the French ambassador to the US on Monday if he had warned the new president about Trump's death grips:

A look of surprise popped on [Ambassador Gérard] Araud’s face as he inquired what exactly did that mean. Both of us told him about Trump’s affinity for the alpha male, grab-and-pull power pump that always seemed to reduce the other person to a rag doll. Forewarned, Araud said he would alert Macron.

With this battle won, who knows what the worldwide handshake champion will get up to next. Bonne chance, Macron.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central / giphy

Ema O'Connor is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Ema O'Connor at ema.oconnor@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews