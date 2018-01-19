 back to top
Trump Will Be The First Sitting President To Deliver A Live Video Address To The March For Life

President Donald Trump will be the first sitting president to address the annual anti–abortion rights gathering in Washington, DC.

Ema O'Connor
Ema O'Connor
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
Washington, DC
Washington, DC

The 45th Annual March for Life, the largest anti-abortion rights gathering in the United States, is taking place in Washington, DC today. BuzzFeed News will have a live stream here when it begins, and reporter Ema O'Connor will be there.

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images / Via March for Life 2017 / Jan. 27, 2017

Thousands of men and women from around the country are expected in the nation's capital to protest the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

President Trump will be addressing the March for Life rally via live satellite, making him the first sitting president to ever address the anti-abortion rights gathering in a live video capacity. Ronald Reagan, George Bush, and George W. Bush addressed the march via recorded remarks or live telephone calls.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Via March for Life 2017 / Jan. 27, 2017

Last year, Vice President Mike Pence made history by being the highest-ranking US official to address the gathering.

Before his address, Trump praised the March for Life participants in a proclamation declaring Monday to be "National Sanctity of Life Day."

"Today, citizens throughout our great country are working for the cause of life and fighting for the unborn, driven by love and supported by both science and philosophy," he said in the proclamation.

"These undeterred warriors, many of whom travel to Washington, D.C., every year for the March for Life, are changing hearts and saving lives through their passionate defense of and loving care for all human lives."

Following the rally, thousands of anti-abortion rights activists will walk to the United States Supreme Court to protest outside the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

Ema O'Connor is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.

Contact Ema O'Connor at ema.oconnor@buzzfeed.com.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

