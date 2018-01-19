Trump Will Be The First Sitting President To Deliver A Live Video Address To The March For Life

Thousands of men and women from around the country are expected in the nation's capital to protest the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

President Trump will be addressing the March for Life rally via live satellite, making him the first sitting president to ever address the anti-abortion rights gathering in a live video capacity. Ronald Reagan, George Bush, and George W. Bush addressed the march via recorded remarks or live telephone calls.

Last year, Vice President Mike Pence made history by being the highest-ranking US official to address the gathering.

Before his address, Trump praised the March for Life participants in a proclamation declaring Monday to be "National Sanctity of Life Day."

"Today, citizens throughout our great country are working for the cause of life and fighting for the unborn, driven by love and supported by both science and philosophy," he said in the proclamation.

"These undeterred warriors, many of whom travel to Washington, D.C., every year for the March for Life, are changing hearts and saving lives through their passionate defense of and loving care for all human lives."