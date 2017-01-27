Watch Live: People Are Marching Against Abortion Rights After The Vice President’s Speech

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday, making him the highest elected official to address the crowd in person.
At the top of his speech, he said that President Trump asked him to speak adding that Trump “stands for a stronger America, a more prosperous America, and a President who I proudly say stands for the right to life.”
Earlier Friday, President Trump — who had defended Planned Parenthood during his campaign — tweeted, “The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching —- you have my full support!”
“It’s the best day I’ve ever seen for the March of Life in more ways than one. I’m deeply humbled to stand before you today, deeply humbled to be the first vice president of the United States to ever have the privilege to attend this historic gathering,” Pence said.
He said that next week, Trump will nominate a Supreme Court nominee that will be against abortion rights and “who will uphold the god given liberties enshrined in our constitution in the tradition of the late and great justice Antonin Scalia.”
“Life is winning in America,” he repeated.
Pence also touted Trump’s signing an executive order this week that institutes the controversial “global gag rule,” a Reagan-era policy that prevents foreign organizations that receive US money from talking to women about abortion.
And he said the “administration will work with the Congress to end taxpayer funding of abortion and abortion providers, and we will devote those resources to health care services for women across America” — a reference to the push to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood.
“Be assured, be assured, along with you, we will not grow weary. We will not rest until we restore a culture of life in America for ourselves and our posterity,” he said.
March for Life Organizers told BuzzFeed News that they expect Trump to address the crowd in some auditory fashion, similar to what Ronald Reagan did when he was in office. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kellyanne Conway, the special counselor to Trump, spoke before Pence, saying “everyday is a fight for life,” adding, “steps away from here, in the White House, the president and vice president…stand here, with you.”
“This is a time of incredible promise for the pro-life, pro-adoption movement,” she added. “We hear you, we see you, we respect you, and we look forward to working with you. And yes, we walk, we march, we run, and we endeavor forward with you.”
