This Dog Has A Human Face

Meet Yogi, the Shih-poo who looks like a person.

Ellie Hall
This is Yogi, a 1-year-old Shih-poo who is going viral because of his incredibly humanlike face.

Chantal Desjardins

Still not convinced? Compare Yogi, on the left, to his sister Darla, an 8-year-old Shih Tzu.

Chantal Desjardins

THAT IS THE FACE OF A MAN ON A DOG.

Yogi's human, Chantal Desjardins, told BuzzFeed News that she "never really noticed" the pup's resemblance to a human until she posted the picture of him on the porch to her Facebook page.

Chantal Desjardins

"My friends were freaking out," she said, adding that the pictures of Yogi are "not photoshopped at all."

Chantal Desjardins

Desjardins forgot about the photo until she learned that a "friend's girlfriend's brother" had uploaded it to Reddit, where Yogi and his remarkable face had gone viral.

Reddit

People were unnerved.

Reddit / Via reddit.com
Disturbed.

Reddit / Via reddit.com

Weirdly impressed.

Reddit / Via reddit.com

He may have soulful eyes and human features, but Desjardins said Yogi is a "hyper puppy" who "always wants to cuddle and play."

Chantal Desjardins

Yogi: A Very Good Boy with a Very Human Face.

Chantal Desjardins

