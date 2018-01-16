Here's What You Need To Know About The New President Of The Mormon Church

Retired heart surgeon Russell M. Nelson, 93, is the second-oldest president in the church's history and its first physician leader.

“I declare my devotion to God, our Eternal Father, and to His Son, Jesus Christ. I know Them, love Them, and pledge to serve Them — and you — with every remaining breath of my life," the new president said in a live message to the more than 16 million members of the Mormon church around the world. Nelson became a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the church's second-highest governing body, in 1984. He served as president of the quorum from July 2015 until he was named the church's new leader.

Advertisement

Nelson succeeds former president Thomas S. Monson , who died Jan. 2 at the age of 90. President Thomas S. Monson is the Lord’s living prophet on the earth. How we love him, sustain him, and pray for hi… https://t.co/9TRlI2gKMu

In his address Tuesday, Nelson said he was humbled to be following in Monson's footsteps, whom he described as “a giant of a man, a prophet of God." Nelson is also expected to continue in the tradition of Monson's leadership, which reaffirmed the church's conservative stances on social issues. "What they prize in their transition is continuity of the tradition," Kathleen Flake, a religious studies professor at the University of Virginia who specializes in the Mormon church told NPR. "And they choose a man who is most experienced ... the most mature in terms of experience in the system."

The president and his two counselors are the members of the First Presidency, the highest governing body of the church.

Nelson is the first physician to be appointed the leader of the Mormon church. A renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and medical researcher , Nelson built the first heart-lung bypass machine used on a human and became a pioneer in the field of open-heart surgery during his nearly 40 years in medicine. Who is President Russell M. Nelson? A man of heart, compassion and faith https://t.co/6bdTdPep9e

He married Dantzel White in 1945 and they were together until she died on Feb. 12, 2005. He is currently married to retired Brigham Young University professor Wendy L. Watson, whom he married in April 2006.

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A. Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!