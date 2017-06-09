Michelle Carter, a 20-year-old woman who is accused of urging her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself, appeared to use quotes from actor Lea Michele and the popular television show Glee while discussing Roy's death with friends.



Roy, 18, killed himself on July 12, 2014, by inhaling carbon monoxide produced by a water pump in his truck. His body was found in the truck the next day. The teen — who had a history of mental illness and had previously attempted suicide — got out of the truck because he was "scared," but Carter texted him to "get back in," according to some of the thousands of text messages the two exchanged during the course of their relationship.



Carter, who was 17 when Roy died, was craving attention and sympathy and used Roy's death to get noticed among friends as the "grieving girlfriend," Bristol Assistant District Attorney Maryclare Flynn said during opening arguments in her involuntary manslaughter trial. She used him as "a pawn in her sick game of life and death," Flynn said.



In thousands of text messages that Carter sent her friends before, during, and after Roy's death, she placed herself at the center of his suicide and blamed herself for not stopping him, prosecutors said.

Many of those text messages were read out by her friends in court on Wednesday and were contained in court records — including text messages that Carter sent two friends about how she and Roy had planned their "whole life" together.



Many BuzzFeed News readers pointed out that portions of two of the texts were — almost word for word — from an episode of the television show Glee.



The episode in question, "The Quarterback," which aired on Oct. 10, 2013, was a memorial episode for actor Cory Monteith and his character Finn Hudson following Monteith's death of a drug overdose.

Here is Carter's text to her friend Samantha Boardman, six days after Roy's death in 2014 (BuzzFeed News has added emphasis in bold):

I had it all planned out. He was gonna graduate Fitchburg and then when I graduated the college I'm going to, we would live happily ever after on the ocean somewhere, with our son Conrad the 4th. He knew too I didn't have to tell him. Now it's gonna be something different, maybe something better, but I just don't think that that's possible. He was my person.

The day after this text to Boardman, Carter messaged another friend, Olivia Mosolgo:

I just had it all planned out with Conrad. Now I have to do something different, maybe something better, I just don't think that that's possible. He was my person you know?



In the scene from Glee, Rachel Berry — played by actor Lea Michele — talks to her former teacher Will Schuester about the future she had planned with the late Finn Hudson:

