 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Lin-Manuel Miranda And His Wife Have Welcomed A Baby Boy

🎵 Dear Francisco what to saaaaay to you 🎵

Posted on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife, Vanessa Nadal, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Francisco.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Miranda tweeted the happy news Friday along with a photo of his wife of seven years and their adorable new baby.

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and… https://t.co/bYkwrsXzPK
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and… https://t.co/bYkwrsXzPK

Reply Retweet Favorite

The couple also have a 3-year-old son named Sebastian, who Miranda has said was "impatient" to be a big brother.

In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread...
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

In advance of his 3rd birthday, we took lil man to Act One of Hamilton on Saturday. His comments in this thread...

Reply Retweet Favorite
He is so impatient for it. Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, "When is mommy gonna HAAAATCH..." https://t.co/QdJ8Ck3V1w
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

He is so impatient for it. Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, "When is mommy gonna HAAAATCH..." https://t.co/QdJ8Ck3V1w

Reply Retweet Favorite

Congratulations to the new parents and their children, who will probably have more talent in their pinky toes than I have in my entire body.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With USNews

Advertisement