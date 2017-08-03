Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Just 9 Things Trump Said On Calls With World Leaders Over Pictures Of Lucille Bluth

"If that's a veiled criticism about me, I won't hear it and I won't respond to it."

Posted on
Ellie Hall
Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Washington Post on Thursday published a leaked transcript of the first phone calls between President Trump and the leaders of Australia and Mexico. The readouts include plenty of bizarre, surreal, and stunning moments, so who better to walk you through them than Lucille Bluth of Arrested Development:

1.

Arrested Development / FOX

2.

Arrested Development / FOX

3.

Arrested Development / FOX

4.

Arrested Development / FOX

5.

Arrested Development / FOX

6.

Arrested Development / FOX

7.

Arrested Development / FOX

8.

Arrested Development / FOX

9.

Arrested Development / FOX

Here's The Most Stunning Stuff Trump Said On His Calls With The Leaders Of Mexico And Australia

https://www.buzzfeed.com/maryanngeorgantopoulos/trump-calls-with-australia-and-mexico?utm_term=.eiQNALwp0#.sbR6yBLOz

Here's The Transcript Of That Angry Trump–Turnbull Phone Call And, Hoo Boy, Get Your Popcorn

https://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/local-milk-people?utm_term=.vs0rYV4ep#.xb9n9a7AZ

Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.

Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews