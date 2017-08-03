Just 9 Things Trump Said On Calls With World Leaders Over Pictures Of Lucille Bluth

The Washington Post on Thursday published a leaked transcript of the first phone calls between President Trump and the leaders of Australia and Mexico. The readouts include plenty of bizarre, surreal, and stunning moments, so who better to walk you through them than Lucille Bluth of Arrested Development:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Here's The Most Stunning Stuff Trump Said On His Calls With The Leaders Of Mexico And Australia
https://www.buzzfeed.com/maryanngeorgantopoulos/trump-calls-with-australia-and-mexico?utm_term=.eiQNALwp0#.sbR6yBLOz
Here's The Transcript Of That Angry Trump–Turnbull Phone Call And, Hoo Boy, Get Your Popcorn
https://www.buzzfeed.com/davidmack/local-milk-people?utm_term=.vs0rYV4ep#.xb9n9a7AZ
Ellie Hall is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC. Her secure PGP fingerprint is 6055 A264 DADD AADC 347E 5986 547C C11C DD7D 176A.
Contact Ellie Hall at ellie.hall@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.