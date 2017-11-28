Japanese People Are Flooding This New Zealand Politician's Twitter To Thank Him For His Speech About Gay Marriage

This video of former New Zealand National MP Maurice Williamson is currently going super viral in Japan.
"We are not declaring nuclear war on a foreign state, we are not bringing a virus in that could wipe out our agricultural sector forever," Williamson says in his speech.
"We are allowing two people who love each other to have that recognized. I can’t see what’s wrong with that, for love nor money."
Advertisement
He then promises those opposed to the legislation that the bill "is fantastic for the people it affects, but for the rest of us, life will go on."
He concludes the speech by addressing those who claimed that the same-sex marriage bill was the cause of the drought at the time by telling them about a "big gay rainbow" in his electorate that morning following the rain.
People in Japan were really moved by "Uncle" Williamson's speech.
Advertisement
They started tweeting Williamson to thank him for his words.
A lot of people felt that it changed their perspective.
And hoped that it would help bring about change in Japan.
Williamson tweeted this morning that he was "delighted" to see such a huge increase of new followers, especially from Japan, and that he was proud of the association as his oldest son is half Japanese.
バズフィード・ジャパン ニュース記者
Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.
Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.