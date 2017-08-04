 go to content

World

You Should 100% Try This Weird Finger Trick

Seriously, how do you do this?!

Posted on
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last month, Nigerian viral content website KRAKS TV posted this photo to its Twitter.

1k airtime for the 1st person to do this correctly ➡(Please reply this tweet with a picture of you doing it so I c… https://t.co/VVyhbDzcBz
It's unclear where the photo came from.

A few days later, Chinese TV personality Li Sisi posted a photo of her trying the challenge onto her Weibo page.

@主持人李思思 / Via Weibo

She wrote, "If you tried twisting your fingers like this after reading this post, raise your hand🙌"

@主持人李思思 / Via Weibo

Li's post got a load of people trying out the trick in the replies.

Weibo
"Yes."
Weibo

"Yes."

"It's standard."
Weibo

"It's standard."

"Yeah, I can do it with both hands."
Weibo

"Yeah, I can do it with both hands."

Apparently you need flexible fingers.

"This is as far as I can go."
Weibo

"This is as far as I can go."

"No fun when you have stubby fingers!!"
Weibo

"No fun when you have stubby fingers!!"

"I really can't."
Weibo

"I really can't."

Some people jumped on the bandwagon and started showing off their finger-twisting prowess in other ways.

Weibo
Weibo
Weibo

If you've been trying to twist your fingers while scrolling through this post, here are some tips.

Weibo

First, place your middle finger over your pinkie. Next, place your ring finger to the left of your index finger. Then, hold your pinkie with your index finger. And finally, place your thumb over your middle finger.

Good luck, and please don't end up in A&E. ✊

This post was translated from Japanese.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Connect With World