You Should 100% Try This Weird Finger Trick

Last month, Nigerian viral content website KRAKS TV posted this photo to its Twitter.
A few days later, Chinese TV personality Li Sisi posted a photo of her trying the challenge onto her Weibo page.
She wrote, "If you tried twisting your fingers like this after reading this post, raise your hand🙌"
Li's post got a load of people trying out the trick in the replies.
Apparently you need flexible fingers.
Some people jumped on the bandwagon and started showing off their finger-twisting prowess in other ways.
If you've been trying to twist your fingers while scrolling through this post, here are some tips.
First, place your middle finger over your pinkie. Next, place your ring finger to the left of your index finger. Then, hold your pinkie with your index finger. And finally, place your thumb over your middle finger.
This post was translated from Japanese.
