This Burger Joint That Fed Trump Is Now One Of The Hottest Places In Japan

A Japanese restaurant that specializes in burgers has become one of the hottest places in Tokyo and it's all thanks to President Donald Trump's very particular preferences.

Munch's Burger Shack , an American burger restaurant located in Tokyo, served their signature "Colby Jack Cheeseburger" during Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's casual, business lunch on Sunday.

"I welcome President Donald J Trump most wholeheartedly on his visit to Japan! We're getting down to business right away over hamburgers for our working lunch."

Abe tweeted out a picture of the two of them getting set to chow down, the ketchup graciously within Trump's arm reach.

According to the Fuji News Network, Yutaka Yanagisawa, the owner chef of Munch's Burger Shack, was "unbelievably surprised" when he was asked to serve his burger.

Trump reportedly enjoyed the 1200 yen (~$10.50) burger, which uses high-quality US Angus beef for its patty.

"At the end of their meal, I was able to introduce myself and shake hands," Yanagisawa said. "I was also able to shake his hand. He told me [that the burger was] 'very good.'"

In an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun, Yanagisawa said that Trump and Abe were smiling after their meal.

"I want them to create a world where people can eat delicious things whenever they want."