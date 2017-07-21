Sections

World

People Cant Get Enough Of This Dog's Smile

What a sweetheart.

Posted on
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Euro is a 5-year old Jack Russell Terrier, from Thailand.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Euro is known for her unique smile.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Her infectious grin has gained her thousands of followers on her instagram account - eurosaurus.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Her owner, Sumitra Jiawiphat, told BuzzFeed News, "Euro is an energetic, fun dog."

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Euro loves flowers.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

And loves to pose with them!

Jiawiphat explained that Euro's smile is due to an an unusual bite pattern.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Despite of this, her smile has the power to bring energy to everyone.

Especially the three other dogs she lives with.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Like here, with her and her sister being queens.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

Jiawiphat said that Euro, "always makes her happy, even though she gets in trouble a lot."

But that doesn't seem to put off Euro's fans.

You can find more adorable photos here.

@eurosaurus / Via instagram.com

This post was translated from Japanese.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

