 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
World

Check Out This Cute Corgi's Jiggling Butt

IT'S SO FLUFFY.

Posted on
Eimi Yamamitsu
Eimi Yamamitsu
山光瑛美 BuzzFeed News Reporter, Japan
Kassy Cho
Kassy Cho
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Kuma the corgi. He is nine years old and lives in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Facebook: pg

Kuma's most charming feature is his fluffy butt.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

A video showing his owner playing with his butt recently went viral on Facebook, being viewed more than 850,000 times and shared more than 9,400 times.

View this post on Facebook

IT'S...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: video.php

SO...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: video.php

FLUFFY.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: video.php

People were, quite naturally, obsessed.

Facebook: video.php

"OMG his butt!!!"

Facebook: video.php

"I just want to bury my face in Kuma's butt lmao"

Facebook: video.php

BuzzFeed News decided to ask Kuma some questions, and his owner helped him to answer them.

Facebook: pg

"First, I want to say that although you might think I'm fat or dumpy, it only looks that way because corgis are naturally short-legged and fluffy," Kuma said through his owner. "It's all because of my fluffy fur."

Facebook: pg

"I know everyone loves my butt," Kuma said. "I can't help but wiggle my butt when I walk."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

"Now I work as a pet store manager. I work around two hours four days a week," Kuma said.

Facebook: pg

Here is a photo of him at work.

Facebook: pg

"It's a really cool job," he said. "I just wiggle my butt at the customers."

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

If you want to see more of Kuma's butt, check out his Facebook page.

facebook.com

This post was translated from Japanese.

バズフィード・ジャパン　ニュース記者

Contact Eimi Yamamitsu at Eimi.Yamamitsu@buzzfeed.com.

Kassy Cho is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Kassy Cho at kassy.cho@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With World