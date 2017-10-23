A Gay Couple Just Asked The Supreme Court To Rule Against A Christian Baker

A gay couple and state officials in Colorado asked the Supreme Court on Monday to uphold a judgment against a Christian baker who refused to sell a custom wedding cake in 2012, warning that creating a loophole for religious people to sidestep Colorado’s antidiscrimination law could have far-reaching consequences that diminish rights of other minorities.

“Whether wedding cakes are artistic expression is not the issue here,” the couple's lawyers wrote in a brief filed Monday. “The question, rather, is whether the Constitution grants businesses open to the public the right to violate laws against discrimination in the commercial marketplace if the business happens to sell an artistic product. Under this Court’s precedent, the answer to that question is no.”

It marked the first time David Mullins and Charlie Craig fleshed out the merits of their arguments to the Supreme Court in their case, which began five years ago in a Denver suburb and has snowballed to become the nation’s foremost dispute between same-sex couples and religious objectors.

The couple’s attorneys at the ACLU were responding to claims made by Jack Phillips, owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, who is being represented by lawyers at the Alliance Defending Freedom with support from the Trump administration's Justice Department.



The Colorado Civil Rights Commission, another party in the case, also filed a brief on Monday to defend the state's civil rights law, warning that granting leeway to "expressive" businesses is a slippery slope.

"For example, a family portrait studio could enforce a 'No Mexicans' policy," the state lawyers write. "A banquet hall could refuse to host events for Jewish people."

"The First Amendment does not privilege the expressive rights of some businesses above the expressive rights of others when it comes to selling goods and services to the public," says Colorado's brief.

Likewise, the couple says that both Phillips and Justice Department's arguments to protect free expression are "boundless in practice."

"[B]akeries could refuse to provide not just wedding cakes for gay couples, interracial couples, or interfaith couples, but birthday cakes for African-American families, graduation cakes for women, and cupcakes for a Catholic family celebrating a First Communion," lawyers for the couple write. “[N]umerous other businesses could claim exemptions from anti-discrimination laws and other regulations of commercial conduct."

Phillips and his backers have said providing wedding-related services to same-sex couples amounts to participating in the ceremonies, thereby violating First Amendment rights to religious exercise and free speech.