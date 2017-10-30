A Federal Judge Just Blocked Key Parts In Trump's Ban On Transgender Troops

A federal judge in Washington, DC, issued a preliminary injunction on Monday that suspends President Trump's memo banning transgender troops from serving in the military — a ban that was slated to take effect next year — dealing a blow to an administration that claimed transgender service members hampered troop readiness.

US District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly also reinstated a timeline to let transgender applicants join the military starting in 2018.



Shannon Minter, legal director of National Center for Lesbian Rights, which is representing the plaintiffs, called the order a “complete victory.”

Judge Kollar-Kotelly's order does not block a policy concerning gender reassignment surgeries, and dismissed those claims. But Minter notes that an interim policy by Defense Sec. James Mattis still requires the military to provide transgender troops with those medical services.



Reversing a longstanding ban, the Obama administration established rules in 2016 to let transgender troops serve openly and said it would develop rules for new transgender applicants to enlist.



But Trump issued a memorandum in August ordering a reversal of Obama administration rules. Although that new ban was not due to take effect until March 2018, transgender troops argued in at least four federal lawsuits they were already enduring ramifications from the policy, including delayed medical care and risks to their careers.

Lawyers for the National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders — two legal groups behind the lawsuit decided on Monday — argued in a lawsuit filed in July that Trump's policy was unconstitutional and failed to introduce proper procedures for a major policy change.

Judge Kollar-Kotelly's order preliminarily enjoined the ban, saying the plaintiffs are likely to prevail, but the debate over the merits of the case will continue.

"The Court holds that Plaintiffs are likely to succeed on their Fifth Amendment claim," Judge Kollar-Kotelly wrote. "As a form of government action that classifies people based on their gender identity, and disfavors a class of historically persecuted and politically powerless individuals, the President’s directives are subject to a fairly searching form of scrutiny."



"The effect of the Court’s Order is to revert to the status quo with regard to accession and retention that existed before the issuance of the Presidential Memorandum — that is, the retention and accession policies established in the June 30, 2016 Directive-type Memorandum as modified by Secretary of Defense James Mattis on June 30, 2017," the decision said.

This is a developing story.