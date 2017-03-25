A Man Dressed As The Joker And Carrying A Sword Was Arrested By Police

Around 2 p.m. ET, authorities received several calls about “a suspicious male…wearing a black cape and carrying a sword” in Winchester, in the state’s northwest, police said in a statement.
“Police have received several similar reports over the last week,” the department added.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers with the Winchester Police Department arrested Jeremy Putnam, 31.
Photos, including a mugshot, released by police show Putnam sporting green hair and clown makeup matching Heath Ledger’s character from the 2008 film The Dark Knight.
Putnam was detained and charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony punishable by up to five years in jail under Virginia law.
“It shall be unlawful for any person over 16 years of age, with the intent to conceal his identity, wear any mask, hood, or other device, whereby a substantial portion of the face is hidden or covered, so as to conceal the identity of the wearer, to be or appear in any public place,” reads Virginia Code 18.2-422.
Putnam is now being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center under a $2,000 bond.
“Officers do not believe there are additional suspects, but want to remind the community of the seriousness of the crime,” police said.
