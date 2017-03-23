Get Our App!
Trump Got To Sit In A Big Boy Truck Because Today Was A Special Day!

Vroom vroom vroom!

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Come outside!

Come outside!

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

2. Big surprise!

Big surprise!

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

3. It is trucks!

It is trucks!

View this image ›

Alex Wong / Getty Images

4. Up you go!

Up you go!

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

5. Big boy truck!

Big boy truck!

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

6. Honk the horn!

Honk the horn!

View this image ›

Andrew Harnik / AP

7. Vroom vroom vroom!

Vroom vroom vroom!

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

8. We see you!

We see you!

View this image ›

Andrew Harnik / AP

9. AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!

AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

10. Fun must end!

Fun must end!

View this image ›

Carlos Barria / Reuters

11. Back to work!

Back to work!

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

12. Was it fun?

Was it fun?

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

13. Trump !

Trump ❤️ 🚛 !

View this image ›

Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
