Trump Got To Sit In A Big Boy Truck Because Today Was A Special Day!

1. Come outside!
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
2. Big surprise!
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
3. It is trucks!
Alex Wong / Getty Images
4. Up you go!
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
5. Big boy truck!
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
6. Honk the horn!
Andrew Harnik / AP
7. Vroom vroom vroom!
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
8. We see you!
Andrew Harnik / AP
9. AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
10. Fun must end!
Carlos Barria / Reuters
11. Back to work!
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
12. Was it fun?
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
13. Trump !
Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images
- President Trump has given House Republicans an ultimatum: Pass their health care bill Friday or he'll move on to other issues.
- The suspect in the London terror attack near Parliament, who was killed by police, has been identified as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.
- FBI agents posed as filmmakers to talk to armed militia during a standoff in Nevada, then used the footage against two men on trial in federal court.
- Donald Trump had a photo op in a semitruck. The photos were too good not to become a meme — and the internet delivered 🚛👍
