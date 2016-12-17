Get Our App!
25 Refreshingly Funny Election Tweets For The Many,…
Religious Freedom Does Not Mean Banning Same-Sex…
9 Cult Products For Fake Tan That Actually Work
29 Tweets That Are As Funny As They Are Clever
Fear Of The Dark video
What’s Going On In The News Today?
This Guy Telling A Shark To "Fuck Off" Is The Most…
7 Beauty Products We Actually Tried Before…
Theresa May Was Asked If She Will Fire Philip…

University Of Minnesota Football Players End Boycott Over Sex Assault Suspensions

The team had vowed to sit out the upcoming Holiday Bowl unless 10 players suspended over sexual assault allegations were reinstated.

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

The Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 12. Steven Branscombe / Getty Images

The University of Minnesota’s football team will take to the field once more, athletes and officials announced Saturday, after previously vowing to boycott play and practice due to the suspension of 10 players on sexual assault allegations.

The 10 Golden Gophers players were suspended by school officials earlier in the week amid an internal campus investigation into a September incident, prompting the rest of the team to announce Thursday a boycott of all play, including the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 against Washington State.

Following a Friday night meeting between players and top university officials, the team announced on Saturday that they had ended their protest.

“It became clear that our original request of having the 10 suspensions overturned was not going to happen,” senior Drew Wolitarsky told reporters Saturday in a prepared statement.

Wolitarsky said university officials had promised the suspended players would have a fair hearing from a “diverse review panel,” and vowed to show support for the “character shown by the great majority of our players.”

Facebook: CBSMinnesota

At a separate press conference, University President Eric Kaler said he was “grateful” the players were ending their boycott.

“We had a very frank and candid discussion. I listened to their concerns. I think I was able to explain our point of view around the actions that we took,” he said.

Facebook: video.php

Some of the players were reportedly accused of sexually assaulting a woman following a game, but police reviewed footage that appeared to show the female student was “alert” and did “not appear to be objecting to anything,” according to the Star Tribune. Other players were accused of deleting cellphone evidence of the incident.

Local prosecutors declined to press charges in October, but the school announced Wednesday the players were being suspended “based on facts and on our university’s values.”

However, President Kaler also said media coverage of the team’s boycott had not properly conveyed the intentions behind the players’ actions.

“They were in a situation where they were supporting teammates, and I think the local and national media translated that into support of sexual violence and their intent was to support their teammates,” he said.

Wolitarsky said he and his fellow teammates were seeking to prompt “an open discussion about the lack of due process when an accusation is made against any one.”

“Sexual harassment and violence against women — they have no place on this campus, on this team, in society, and at no time should it ever be condoned,” he said.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
Do You Drink? Work Odd Hours? The FBI Says You Could Be An "Insider Threat"

by Jason Leopold

Connect With Sports
Subscribe to our RSS feed
More News
More News
Now Buzzing