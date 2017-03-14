7 Things Trump Doesn’t Want You To Trust Anymore

After his first travel ban was blocked in federal court in early February, the president attacked the Washington state judge whose ruled against his administration.

“The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” he tweeted on Feb. 4.

He implied US District Court Judge James Robart, who was appointed under President George W. Bush, had overstepped his authority and endangered the nation as a result of his decision: “What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?” he tweeted.

The attack came after Trump in 2016 said a US-born judge of Mexican heritage should not be able to hear a case against him because he had a “conflict of interest” due to his proposal to build a border wall.

Trump’s own pick for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, has said the president’s attacks on the judiciary are “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”