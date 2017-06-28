Sections

A Guy Drove His Car Into A Ten Commandments Monument A Day After It Was Erected

The suspect, who destroyed a similar monument in Oklahoma two years ago, recorded a Facebook Live video of himself driving into the statue.

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This monument of the Ten Commandments was installed by workers on the Arkansas State Capitol grounds in Little Rock on Tuesday.

Andrew Demillo / AP

The six-foot-tall piece of granite was funded by a private group, but lawmakers had to pass a law two years ago to allow it to be placed on state grounds.

Jill Zeman Bleed / AP

Here's what the monument looked like on Wednesday morning.

Jill Zeman Bleed / AP

The monument was toppled by a man who drive into the statue shortly before 5 a.m. local time, Chris Powell, a spokesperson for the Arkansas secretary of state, told BuzzFeed News.

Jill Zeman Bleed / AP

Michael Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas, was arrested by capitol police on the scene, Powell said. Reed, 32, was charged with defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

Reed appears to have livestreamed the monument's destruction on his Facebook page. "Oh my goodness. Freedom!" he yells in the video, before charging his car at the monument.

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Before the incident, Reed wrote on Facebook: "Our Constitutional rights have been violated and since no one will do anything about it I will."

He also posted a video of himself, saying he was a committed Christian.

"But one thing I do not support is the violation of our constitutional right to have the freedom that's guaranteed to us, the guarantees of the separation of church and state because no one religion should the government represent," he said.

He also started a GoFundMe in anticipation that he would need a new car, but the fundraiser was later taken down.

In 2014, Reed was arrested for destroying a Ten Commandments monument outside the Oklahoma State Capitol and was taken to a mental health facility.

The destroyed Oklahoma City monument in 2014.
Sean Murphy / AP

The destroyed Oklahoma City monument in 2014.

Republican state Sen. Jason Rapert, one of the sponsors of the bill to erect the Little Rock monument, vowed to have it rebuilt, adding he was "disappointed that anybody would have hatred in their hear to the level that this person has."

Jill Zeman Bleed / AP

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

