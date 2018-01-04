 back to top
People Love This Photo Of Doug Jones' Gay Son Looking On As Mike Pence Swears His Dad In

David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Doug Jones made history last month when he became the first Alabama Democrat to be elected to the US Senate in more than two decades by defeating Roy Moore.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

And after a failed attempt by Moore to stop Jones' win being officially certified, Vice President Mike Pence swore the new senator in on Wednesday.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Watching on was Jones' wife Louise, and his sons Christopher and Carson.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Carson, a Denver zookeeper, has attracted a bit of attention in LGBT media circles since people discovered he was gay.

The 22-year-old told Into he's been confused by the attention.

He revealed that it had taken him a few years to feel comfortable coming out to his family, but received a warm response when he chose to do so in 2015.

Since moving to Denver, he said he's made more gay friends and feels at home in the LGBT community.

He added that he was proud of his dad for running a "campaign that focused on inclusion" that was "for people of all colors, all faiths, and all orientations."

So, it was something of a ~moment~ as Carson stood by and watched his dad get sworn in by Vice President Pence, a man who once signed a so-called religious freedom law in Indiana that critics said allowed LGBT discrimination and who has appeared to advocate in the past for conversion therapy.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

According to his Instagram account, Carson even wore a pride pin on Wednesday that wasn't visible in the photos.

Yasssss Carson Jones was wearing the boutonnière we gave him for his dad’s swearing in ♥️🏳️‍🌈 Check it out at… https://t.co/R448IWhVKS
One photo in particular got a lot of attention after Carson posted it to his account, writing #nocaptionneeded.

A ton of people thought it looked like Carson was serving Pence some serious side-eye...

Screaming @ Doug Jones' gay son giving Miss Pence the side eye.
Or just glaring at him...

Doug Jones openly gay son Carson glaring at openly homophobic VP Mike Pence is ALLLLLLLLLL of us. #SHADE
Or just quietly disintegrating his soul.

Photo of the decade: Doug Jones being sworn in, while his openly gay son QUIETLY DISINTEGRATES THE SOUL OF MIKE PEN… https://t.co/rx1MHR0fVE
To be fair, it's not 100% clear in the image by Getty's Alex Wong whether Carson is looking at Pence or his mom.

Alex Wong / Getty Images
Carson didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, so we couldn't get a definitive answer.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Still, many people were just enjoying the photo of an openly gay man standing next to his accepting parents...and the vice president.

If you could take one photo that represents the concept of justice, this photo of Doug Jones being sworn into offic… https://t.co/uijM2GBSDw
The irony of Mike Pence, who supports conversion therapy for LGBT youth swearing in Doug Jones who's son is openly… https://t.co/jHcAiSfbjy
@DerekMilman This is so delicious. The rays of 🌈 shooting at Pence from father and son just make me warm and fuzzy.
The eyes have it.

Reining Gay Icon is Carson Jones's side eye.
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

