These Syrians Were Finally Fleeing Their Besieged Towns But Then They Were Attacked

A convoy of buses evacuating thousands of Syrians from besieged cities was targeted by an explosion on Saturday, leaving dozens of people dead.
As part of a deal negotiated with the help of Iran and Qatar, the buses began evacuating people from four towns — Madaya and Zabadani in rural Damascus, which are under rebel control, and the government-held Fuaa and Kefraya in Idlib province — on Friday after they endured more than two years of horrific conditions.
The monitoring group said at least 43 people had been killed in the blast near Aleppo, but state television put the figure at 39.
"There are dead people everywhere. You can see tens of burnt out cars, bodies everywhere," a witness told a Syrian news agency in comments translated by the BBC.
A previous attempt to evacuate Syrians from Fuaa and Kefraya failed in December when rebels attacked and burned buses en route to the towns.
