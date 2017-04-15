Sections

These Syrians Were Finally Fleeing Their Besieged Towns But Then They Were Attacked

"There are dead people everywhere. You can see tens of burnt out cars, bodies everywhere."

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A convoy of buses evacuating thousands of Syrians from besieged cities was targeted by an explosion on Saturday, leaving dozens of people dead.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

As part of a deal negotiated with the help of Iran and Qatar, the buses began evacuating people from four towns — Madaya and Zabadani in rural Damascus, which are under rebel control, and the government-held Fuaa and Kefraya in Idlib province — on Friday after they endured more than two years of horrific conditions.

Ammar Abdullah / Reuters

But, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an explosive-laden vehicle targeted the convoy of more than 70 buses that had been carrying about 5,000 people from the government held towns.

Warning

This image is graphic

Tap to reveal

Click to reveal
Reuters Tv / Reuters

The monitoring group said at least 43 people had been killed in the blast near Aleppo, but state television put the figure at 39.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

"There are dead people everywhere. You can see tens of burnt out cars, bodies everywhere," a witness told a Syrian news agency in comments translated by the BBC.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

A previous attempt to evacuate Syrians from Fuaa and Kefraya failed in December when rebels attacked and burned buses en route to the towns.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Buses En Route To Evacuate Sick And Injured Syrians Were Attacked And Burned

