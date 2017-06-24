Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Stephen Colbert Told Russian TV He's Running For President — But Wants Their Help

"I thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians myself."

Posted on
David Mack
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Earlier this week, late night host Stephen Colbert let slip he was in Russia when he tweeted this photo of himself at President Trump.

.@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the "tapes" exist, I'll bring you back a copy!
Stephen Colbert @StephenAtHome

.@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the "tapes" exist, I'll bring you back a copy!

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to CBS, he's there filming segments there for upcoming episodes of The Late Show.

Well, Colbert's adventure continued on Friday when he appeared on the Russian show Evening Urgant.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

During a drinking game of Russian roulette with host Ivan Urgant — where all the shots were apparently vodka — Colbert stopped for a second to make an announcement.

“I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020,” he joked, as the audience cheered.

“And I thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians myself.

“If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know," he deadpanned. The Russian host then said they would do everything in their power to help.


youtube.com

Earlier Colbert raised a toast “to the beautiful and friendly Russian people."

"I don’t understand why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you," he joked.

youtube.com

Colbert also told Urgant he was "so honored" to be a guest on his show.

"This is the state TV, so you're officially an employee of the state," Colbert said.

“I look forward to going back to America and testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee about colluding with Russia,” he joked.

Watch the full interview (without subtitles) here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News in New York.

Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies