Stephen Colbert Told Russian TV He's Running For President — But Wants Their Help

.@realDonaldTrump Don't worry, Mr. President. I'm in Russia. If the "tapes" exist, I'll bring you back a copy!

Earlier this week, late night host Stephen Colbert let slip he was in Russia when he tweeted this photo of himself at President Trump.

According to CBS , he's there filming segments there for upcoming episodes of The Late Show .

Well, Colbert's adventure continued on Friday when he appeared on the Russian show Evening Urgant .

During a drinking game of Russian roulette with host Ivan Urgant — where all the shots were apparently vodka — Colbert stopped for a second to make an announcement.

“I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020,” he joked, as the audience cheered.

“And I thought it would be better to cut out the middleman and just tell the Russians myself.

“If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know," he deadpanned. The Russian host then said they would do everything in their power to help.